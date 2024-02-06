What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Vanderbilt on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

LEXINGTON — A team struggling as much defensively as Kentucky this season can improve in a number of areas.

Just ask Bruiser Flint.

UK's associate to the head coach, Flint pointed to two aspects of the team's last game — a 103-92 home loss to Tennessee Saturday night — where the defense didn't play up to par. One was out-of-bounds plays where the Wildcats gave up multiple easy buckets to the Volunteers. Then, there were simple effort plays.

"They beat us to a lot of 50-50 balls," Flint said Monday. "We talked about that a lot after watching the film. … They scored, I want to say, seven points on 50-50 balls. In a game in which you had your opportunities to come back and win it, those things hurt you."

It was the latest lackluster defensive performance for No. 15 Kentucky, which is giving up 78.4 points per game, the worst average among the SEC's 14 team and the highest figure in John Calipari's 15 seasons at the helm. UK has allowed 80-plus points 10 times in 21 games, with four foes surpassing 90.

They'll try to stop the bleeding Tuesday night on the road against a Vanderbilt squad fresh off its first conference win of the season — but a program that also has won the past two matchups in this series.

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC road game against Vanderbilt, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Vanderbilt start time

Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham makes a three against Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler Saturday night at Rupp Arena. Feb. 3, 2024

UK and Vanderbilt are slated to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST Tuesday at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt basketball betting odds

Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard makes the shot against Tennessee Saturday night at Rupp Arena. Feb. 3, 2024

Betting odds: Kentucky is a 9.5-point road favorite on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 151.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on today?

Kentucky fans cheered on the Cats against Tennessee Saturday night at Rupp Arena. Feb. 3, 2024

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt will air nationally on SEC Network. Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analyst) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access SEC Network via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to UK vs. Vanderbilt on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

