What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Texas A&M on today? Time for Cats' SEC road game

LEXINGTON — Kentucky sophomore guard Adou Thiero started each of the first eight games this season in which he was healthy. He missed Game 2 versus Texas A&M-Commerce because of a concussion. After freshman big man Aaron Bradshaw recovered from an offseason foot injury and finally took the floor, he moved into the starting lineup, displacing Thiero, who came off the bench twice last month (versus North Carolina and Louisville, respectively).

But Thiero now has sat out three straight games with what the Wildcats have termed "general soreness."

His latest absence came in Tuesday's 90-77 home win over Missouri.

"He didn’t practice or play shootaround (Tuesday)," UK coach John Calipari said after the 13-point victory over the Tigers. "I will get an update, and they will tell me."

Calipari saw a silver lining to Thiero's injury, however: It's allowed fellow sophomore Ugonna Onyenso to earn more playing time. The same goes for freshman Jordan Burks. The lone downside Calipari saw: It's forced senior Tre Mitchell to log far more minutes than Kentucky would like. (Mitchell played all 40 minutes Tuesday.)

Though it's uncertain when Thiero — he's averaging 7.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 24 minutes per outing in 2023-24 — will be cleared to return, the Wildcats are eager to work him back into the rotation.

"What he brings to the table: (Rebounding) and a toughness," Calipari said. "Rebounding in traffic. Another guy that can pass, dribble and shoot, but he's more of a perimeter guy who's eventually going to be about 6-9 and 240 (pounds), 250 and a player — like inside outside, shoot, drive, dunk, make a pass. But he’s got to get healthy."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC road game against Texas A&M, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Texas A&M start time

UK and Texas A&M are slated to tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M basketball betting odds

Betting odds: Kentucky-Texas A&M is a pick'em on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 155.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky vs. Texas A&M on today?

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M will air nationally on ESPN. Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access ESPN via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to Kentucky vs. Texas A&M on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

