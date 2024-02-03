What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Tennessee on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

LEXINGTON — Kentucky has played 20 games in the 2023-24 season. But there hasn't been an instance in which every scholarship player was available.

And coach John Calipari isn't sure if Game 21 — Saturday night versus a top-five Tennessee team — will be the first.

"But we've got no choice," Calipari said Wednesday night after the team's 94-91 overtime loss to Florida. "(The Volunteers) are coming in. They’re really good. They’re really veteran."

That can't be said for the Wildcats, who have eight freshmen and two sophomores to go along with the senior duo of Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves.

UK has had two games (Georgia and South Carolina) in which sophomore Adou Thiero was the only rotational player missing. And two more (North Carolina and Louisville) where freshman big Zvonimir Ivišić still hadn't been cleared to play by the NCAA. And then last week at Arkansas, freshman guard Rob Dillingham was the lone piece sidelined.

That's as close as the Wildcats have been to full strength all season.

In Wednesday's overtime setback to the Gators, freshmen Justin Edwards and D.J. Wagner sat out with injuries.

With Tennessee and coach Rick Barnes looking for a bounce-back win of their own Saturday after falling at home to South Carolina, Calipari said his team can't focus on the past.

"We've got stuff to work on," he said. "I haven’t lost any faith in this team. I believe in the team.

"We've just got to get healthy and have a full roster."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC home game against Tennessee, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Tennessee start time

UK and Tennessee are slated to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee basketball betting odds

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves was congratulated by his teammates for 2000 career points before the Kentucky Wildcats battled the Florida Gators Wednesday night at Rupp Arena. Jan. 31, 2024

Betting odds: Kentucky is a 1.5-point home underdog on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 160 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky basketball vs. Tennessee on today?

Wildcat fan Rachel Jackson of London, Ky., took photos of Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard during warmups before the Wildcats face off against the Florida Gators Wednesday night at Rupp Arena. Jan. 31, 2024

Kentucky vs. Tennessee will air nationally on ESPN. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access ESPN via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to Kentucky basketball vs. Tennessee on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

