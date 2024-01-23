What channel is Kentucky basketball vs South Carolina on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

LEXINGTON — With so much attention focused on Kentucky freshman big man Zvonimir Ivišić in his college debut last week against Georgia, D.J. Wagner's standout showing got lost in the shuffle.

Wagner, a freshman guard, had the first double-double of his career, scoring 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting (2 for 3 on 3s) and dishing out 10 assists in the Wildcats' 105-96 victory at Rupp Arena.

"Every time I would find them, they were hitting shots, so it really wasn’t me," Wagner said. "It was really all my teammates just making open shots and just making it easier by being open when I (needed) it."

UK coach John Calipari said he routinely reminds Wagner, and the other members of his team, not to force themselves to play through injury. Wagner suffered an ankle injury earlier this season that kept him out of Kentucky's game against UNC Wilmington — the Wildcats' only home loss in 11 tries in 2023-24. That type of injury, Calipari said, can linger.

No need to potentially aggravate it.

"I'm telling him … 'If I play you too many minutes, the next day don't do as much in practice,'" Calipari said. "We have a really smart team, a team that I really trust and believe in. They tell me I need a day off? They are not trying to not practice or get out of something. They are not. (They're) trying to get themselves right."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC road game against South Carolina, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. South Carolina start time

UK and South Carolina are slated to tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina basketball betting odds

Kentucky’s D.J. Wagner celebrates making a shot against Georgia’s Saturday night at Rupp Arena. Jan. 20, 2024

Betting odds: Kentucky is a four-point road favorite on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 156.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky vs. South Carolina on today?

Kentucky cheerleaders entertained the crowd against Georgia Saturday night at Rupp Arena. Jan. 20, 2024

Kentucky vs. South Carolina will air nationally on SEC Network. Tom Hart (play-by-play), Dane Bradshaw (analyst) and Alyssa Lang (sideline) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access SEC Network via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to UK vs. South Carolina on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

