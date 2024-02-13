What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Ole Miss on today? Time, odds and TV schedule

LEXINGTON — Reed Sheppard did everything he could to help Kentucky avoid a loss to Gonzaga on Saturday.

Sheppard, the son of a pair of UK basketball legends, scored all 21 of his team-high point total in the second half. He also tied for the team high in rebounds, assists and steals.

Yet he likely only will remember one moment: his ill-fated lob pass toward teammate Adou Thiero as the seconds wound down and UK trailed 86-84. Sheppard's pass wasn't nearly high enough, as 6-foot-10 Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg intercepted the ball before it could reach Thiero. The Bulldogs held on for the 89-85 victory, handing the Wildcats their third straight home loss — a first in the history of Rupp Arena, which opened in 1976.

Sheppard didn't meet with reporters afterward. But Thiero said his teammate took the loss to heart.

"I had to tell him, 'You can't blame it all on the last play,'" Thiero said. "I told him, 'If you had thrown it a little higher, we would have connected on it.' But I told him not to take all the pain from the last play."

As UK attempts to avoid its first four-game skid at home since 1927, Thiero informed Sheppard the best course of action is moving on.

"We had a lot of breakdowns — offensive rebounds, we gave a lot up. They were scoring in the paint (with) ease," Thiero said. "Told him to keep his head up. He played a great game. We've got to bounce back."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC home game against Ole Miss, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Ole Miss start time

UK and Ole Miss are slated to tip off at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss basketball betting odds

Betting odds: Kentucky is a nine-point home favorite on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 164.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky basketball vs. Ole Miss on today?

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss will air nationally on ESPN. Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Marty Smith (sideline) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access ESPN via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to Kentucky basketball vs. Ole Miss on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

