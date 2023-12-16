What channel is Kentucky basketball vs North Carolina on today? Time for Wildcats' game

LEXINGTON — Two of college basketball's most historic programs renew their rivalry Saturday evening.

Kentucky and North Carolina, two of the three winningest schools in the history of the sport, square off in this year's edition of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. While the Wildcats are accustomed to holding the head-to-head advantage against most opponents they face, the Tar Heels are a notable exception: UNC leads the series with Kentucky, 25-17. The only team outside the SEC with as many victories against UK is Indiana; the Hoosiers also have 25 wins over the Wildcats, but Kentucky is on top of that rivalry, 32-25.

Kentucky has had the upper hand against North Carolina during John Calipari's tenure in Lexington, as the Wildcats have won seven of the 11 meetings since he became coach prior to the 2009-10 campaign.

Saturday's matchup between UK and UNC will be a battle of ranked squads: The Tar Heels (7-2) are No. 9 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, while the Wildcats (7-2) are No. 15.

Led by third-year coach Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels have thrived this season getting to the free-throw line and converting those opportunities: They rank among the top five in Division I in free throws attempted and made per game.

UNC has four players averaging 10 or more points per outing: RJ Davis (21.0), Armando Bacot (15.9), Harrison Ingram (15.1) and Cormac Ryan (10.4). Bacot also pulls down 11.9 rebounds per game, which is tied for third nationally; he has five double-doubles in 2023-24.

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's game against North Carolina in Atlanta, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. North Carolina start time

Dec 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard D.J. Wagner (21) reacts with forward Tre Mitchell (4) in the first half against the Penn Quakers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

UK and North Carolina are slated to tip off at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It will start at the conclusion of Game 1 of this season's CBS Sports Classic, which features UCLA and Ohio State.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina basketball betting odds

Dec 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham (0) shoots the ball against Penn Quakers guard Sam Brown (11) in the first half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Betting odds: Kentucky is a 1-point underdog on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 164.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky vs. North Carolina on today?

Nov 28, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) reacts after being called for a foul during the first half against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky vs. North Carolina will air nationally on CBS.

Authenticated subscribers can access CBS via TV-connected devices or can livestream the game at CBSSports.com or via the CBS Sports app.

Those without cable can access CBS via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to Kentucky vs. North Carolina on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

