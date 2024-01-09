What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Missouri on today? Time for Cats' SEC home opener

LEXINGTON — Kentucky traveled to Columbia, Missouri, for its SEC opener last season against Missouri. The Tigers were rude hosts, throttling the Wildcats, 89-75, at Mizzou Arena.

With that win, Missouri improved to 12-1, and UK fell to 8-4.

Fortunes have changed for both programs since then — the most recent of 17 all-time meetings between the schools. The Wildcats and Tigers renew their rivalry Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. Kentucky enters with an 11-2 overall record (1-0 in conference play) and ranked as the No. 6 team nationally in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Missouri, on the other hand, is 8-6 (0-1 SEC) this season, with losses to both ranked teams (Kansas and Illinois) it has faced in 2023-24.

But Mizzou boasts a pair of nonconference victories against teams ahead of it in the newest NET rankings, beating Minnesota and Pittsburgh in November.

"It will be an interesting game," first-year UK assistant John Welch said Monday. "(Missouri) plays very fast defensively. They trap, rotate. So it'll be a good test for our guys just to play against that type of defense."

But Welch likes the Wildcats' chances.

"We have the personnel that has the ability just to make basketball plays," he said. "I think last year we struggled against (Missouri) because the skill set of last year's team wasn't quite what this year's team is."

One he's thoroughly enjoyed mentoring since joining John Calipari's staff.

“We have a great group of guys," Welch said. "I hope next year’s team is like this. But I somehow have a feeling this is a special group.

"If the group’s like this every year, what a treat that would be."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC home game against Missouri, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Missouri start time

UK and Missouri are slated to tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Missouri basketball betting odds

Betting odds: Kentucky is a 13-point home favorite on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 161.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky vs. Missouri on today?

Kentucky vs. Missouri will air nationally on ESPN.

Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access ESPN via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to Kentucky vs. Missouri on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

