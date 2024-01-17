What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Mississippi State on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

LEXINGTON — Kentucky is on pace for its best offensive season in John Calipari's 15 years as coach. The Wildcats are averaging 90.8 points per outing, which leads the SEC and ranks third in Division I through Monday's games. That figure is nearly six points better than the highest-scoring team of the Calipari era — the 2016-17 squad averaged 84.9 points per game.

But UK, which enters Wednesday night's game against Mississippi State as the No. 10 team in the latest USA TODAY coaches poll, also could set another (unwanted) record: the worst defensive squad during Calipari's tenure, which began with the 2009-10 season. The Wildcats are allowing 76.0 points per game; that average is 283rd (of 351 D-I teams whose stats are counted this season).

It also would shatter the previous-worst figure by a Calipari-coached squad, another mark held by the 2016-17 Wildcats, which gave up 71.5 points a game.

UK associate coach Orlando Antigua conceded a team as reliant on freshmen as the Wildcats — the quintet of Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and D.J. Wagner all average at least 19 minutes per game — usually can excel from the jump offensively.

Defense is another story.

"That's part of getting and growing the connectedness that you need to have to be in the positions," Antigua said. "... Sometimes, that takes a little more time when it's not second nature to you."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC home game against Mississippi State, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Mississippi State start time

Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts to a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

UK and Mississippi State are slated to tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State basketball betting odds

Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (13) blocks a shot by Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham (0) during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Betting odds: Kentucky is a 5.5-point home favorite on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 156 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky vs. Mississippi State on today?

Kentucky cheerleaders entertain the crowd against Missouri in Rupp Arena Tuesday night. Jan. 9, 2024

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will air nationally on ESPN2. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN2 via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access ESPN2 via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to Kentucky vs. Mississippi State on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

