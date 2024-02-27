What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Mississippi State on today? TV info, odds and more

LEXINGTON — Kentucky basketball is far from a defensive juggernaut.

The Wildcats rank 13th (out of 14 teams) in the SEC in points allowed per game at 77.9, which is outside the top 300 nationally. And as of Monday afternoon, they are 77th in adjusted defensive efficiency (points permitted per 100 possessions, adjusted for opponent), according to KenPom.

But No. 15 UK is starting to show progress defensively.

Coach John Calipari's club allowed 80 or more points eight times in its first 15 games against power-conference opponents (plus Gonzaga) this season; only one foe in its last four — Alabama, which entered last week's game with the No. 1 offense in Division I — has topped 80 since.

"Just from a physical standpoint, we've kind of realized the rules that the game is being played by," assistant coach Chin Coleman said Monday, "and if we want to win these games, we've got to play by those rules, right? So we've stepped up our physicality."

Coleman repeatedly referred to the emphasis on imposing their will on opponents as "collisions" and "car crashes."

"There was one coach — I'm not going to say his name — after we played them and we beat them, that he wanted to send in some film to the league," said Coleman, alluding to Auburn coach Bruce Pearl's comments following Kentucky's 70-59 victory Feb. 17. "Me myself? I was happy to hear that about our team."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC road game against Mississippi State, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Mississippi State start time

Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves brings the ball up court against Mississippi State’s D.J. Jeffries Wednesday night in Rupp Arena. Jan. 17, 2024

UK and Mississippi State are slated to tip off at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State basketball betting odds

Kentucky’s D.J. Wagner makes the basket against Mississippi State’s Jimmy Bell Jr. Wednesday night in Rupp Arena. Jan. 17, 2024

Betting odds: Kentucky is a 2 ½-point road underdog on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 156.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky basketball vs. Mississippi State on today?

Kentucky dance squad twirled around against Mississippi State Wednesday night in Rupp Arena. Jan. 17, 2024

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will air nationally on ESPN. Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analyst) and Marty Smith (sideline) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access ESPN via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to UK vs. Mississippi State basketball on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

