What channel is Kentucky basketball vs LSU on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

LEXINGTON — After struggling all season defensively, the Kentucky basketball team has posted back-to-back stingy efforts. It started last week, when it beat Ole Miss 75-63. UK followed up by topping Auburn, 70-59, on Saturday.

Prior to those two victories, the Wildcats had allowed opponents to score at least 70 points 13 times in a 14-game span; a 63-57 win at Arkansas was the exception.

"I think they're developing a pride in their defense," Kentucky assistant coach John Welch told reporters Tuesday. "They work hard at it, and, yeah, I think they took it personal what was being said about them."

Welch and the rest of the coaching staff have been "hammering" defensive concepts for months, he said. Now he believes it's finally beginning to pay dividends. A slight alteration in the Wildcats' strategy has helped, too.

"We picked our pressure up some — our pickup point (is now) higher," Welch said.

Kentucky will try to continue its uptick on defense Wednesday night, when it takes on LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Tigers average a shade more than 77 points per game, topping 80 on five occasions (in 12 SEC contests so far).

"It's going to be a tough game, so hopefully we can play well," Welch said. "LSU is a very good team. They're a very good offensive team. They have great spacing. They move the ball. It's going to be another challenge for our defense. There's not an easy game in this conference."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC road game against LSU, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. LSU start time

Kentucky Wildcats guard D.J. Wagner (21) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

UK and LSU are slated to tip off at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Pete Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Kentucky vs. LSU basketball betting odds

Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) goes up for a layup on Kentucky Wildcats forward Ugonna Onyenso (33) as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Kentucky Wildcats lead Auburn Tigers 39-29 at halftime.

Betting odds: Kentucky is a 4.5-point road favorite on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 165.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky basketball vs. LSU on today?

Kentucky fans cheered on the Cats against Tennessee Saturday night at Rupp Arena. Feb. 3, 2024

Kentucky vs. LSU will air nationally on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Jay Williams (analyst) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access ESPN via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to UK vs. LSU basketball on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

