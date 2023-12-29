What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Illinois State on today? Time, TV, livestream

No. 10 Kentucky men's basketball will look to extend its three-game win streak when it faces Illinois State on Friday. It is the Wildcats' last game before they head into SEC play.

The teams have played once: The Wildcats won, 75-63, in 2015.

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's game vs. Illinois State, including channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info and more:

What channel is Kentucky basketball vs. Illinois State on today?

Kentucky coach John Calipari's team is on a three-game win streak.

TV channel : SEC Network

Streaming: WatchESPN and ESPN app

Kentucky basketball vs. Illinois State start time

Date: Friday, Dec. 29

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Kentucky basketball vs. Illinois State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Dec. 28

Spread: Kentucky is a 20.5-point favorite (-110).

Moneyline: N/A

Over/under: 148.5

Kentucky basketball schedule 2023-24

Record 9-2; schedule for the next five games below

Jan. 6: at Florida

Jan. 9: Missouri

Jan. 13: at Texas A&M

Jan. 17: Mississippi State

Jan. 20: Georgia

