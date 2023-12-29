What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Illinois State on today? Time, TV, livestream
No. 10 Kentucky men's basketball will look to extend its three-game win streak when it faces Illinois State on Friday. It is the Wildcats' last game before they head into SEC play.
The teams have played once: The Wildcats won, 75-63, in 2015.
Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's game vs. Illinois State, including channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info and more:
What channel is Kentucky basketball vs. Illinois State on today?
TV channel: SEC Network
Streaming: WatchESPN and ESPN app
Kentucky basketball vs. Illinois State start time
Date: Friday, Dec. 29
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Kentucky basketball vs. Illinois State betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Dec. 28
Spread: Kentucky is a 20.5-point favorite (-110).
Moneyline: N/A
Over/under: 148.5
Kentucky basketball schedule 2023-24
Record 9-2; schedule for the next five games below
Jan. 6: at Florida
Jan. 9: Missouri
Jan. 13: at Texas A&M
Jan. 17: Mississippi State
Jan. 20: Georgia
