What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Gonzaga on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

LEXINGTON — Rupp Arena's scoreboard operator might need to prepare for another workout Saturday afternoon. If Kentucky and Gonzaga play like they're capable of, another high-scoring game is in the offing.

The Wildcats entered Thursday as the nation's top-scoring offense, averaging 89.7 points per outing; the Bulldogs were No. 12 (84.7 ppg). Not surprisingly, the two also are among the country's most accurate teams from the field: Gonzaga has made 50.7% of its shots this season (No. 5 in Division I), slightly ahead of UK's 49.2%, which ranks 15th in the country.

Antonio Reeves doesn't want another shootout to come to pass Saturday, though.

"A couple games, we were challenged defensively," said Reeves, Kentucky's leading scorer at 19.7 points per game. "But now we can just show it. We can show what we’re really about.

"And all of the fans — or haters — out there, we can show ’em we have a great defensive team."

That hasn't been the case this season: The Wildcats allow an SEC-worst 78.3 points per game — a figure that is 317th in Division I (of 351 teams whose statistics are tracked). Coach John Calipari's club has given up 80 (or more) points 10 times in 22 games, with four opponents reaching 90.

Saturday is important for the teams' NCAA Tournament résumés: UK is 2-4 in Quad 1 matchups in 2023-24; Gonzaga is winless in five such contests this season.

“They’re desperate just like we are," Bulldogs coach Mark Few said.

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's nonconference home game against Gonzaga, including time, TV and streaming info:

Kentucky basketball vs. Gonzaga start time

Kentucky Wildcats forward Ugonna Onyenso (33) pulls in a rebound against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of their game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

UK and Gonzaga are slated to tip off at 4 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga basketball betting odds

Kentucky Wildcats guard Jordan Burks (23) puts up a 3-pointer over Vanderbilt Commodores forward Tasos Kamateros (21) during the second half of their game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The Wildcats beat the Commodores 109-77.

Betting odds: Kentucky is a 3.5-point home favorite on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 168.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky basketball vs. Gonzaga on today?

Kentucky fans cheered on the Cats against Tennessee Saturday night at Rupp Arena. Feb. 3, 2024

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga will air nationally on CBS.

Authenticated subscribers can access CBS via TV-connected devices or can livestream the game at CBSSports.com or via the CBS Sports app.

Those without cable can access CBS via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to UK basketball vs. Gonzaga on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

