What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Georgia on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

LEXINGTON — The front page of Mississippi State's basketball notes — in the lead position — details the defensive success the program has enjoyed under coach Chris Jans since he took over prior to last season.

Among them:

In 100 halves the past two seasons entering Wednesday, the Bulldogs had held opponents to 30 points or fewer 53 times;

and they began this week as the only SEC team ranked among the top 40 nationally in a trio of categories — 3-point percentage defense (27.7; best in the league), field goal percentage defense (39.5) and scoring defense (64.8 points per game).

None of that mattered against Kentucky's lethal offense at Rupp Arena on Wednesday night, though. The 10th-ranked Wildcats scored more than 30 points in both halves, shot better from the field (55.6) and beyond the 3-point arc (30.4) and blew past the Bulldogs' season average in points allowed, with UK rolling to a 90-77 victory.

It marked the most points any foe has scored against MSU during Jans' tenure.

Kentucky now boasts the highest-scoring offense in Division I (90.8 per outing) through Wednesday's completed games.

If that weren't enough, the Wildcats made history Wednesday — and not just because John Calipari notched his 400th victory as UK's coach.

Wednesday was the 15th time in 16 games this season Kentucky scored at least 81 points. The Wildcats never had reached that figure so often in the first 16 contests of a campaign in the proud program's 121-year history, according to UK statistican Corey Price.

.@KentuckyMBB has been playing basketball for 121 seasons now. This is the first time in school history that Kentucky has scored at least 81 points in 15 of their first 16 games of a season. — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 18, 2024

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC home game against Georgia, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Georgia start time

UK and Georgia are slated to tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Georgia basketball betting odds

Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham passes the ball past Mississippi State’s Dashawn Davis on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

Betting odds: Kentucky is an 11.5-point home favorite on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 161 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky vs. Georgia on today?

Kentucky cheerleaders got the crowd pumped before the game against Mississippi State.

Kentucky vs. Georgia will air nationally on SEC Network. Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analyst) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access SEC Network via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access SEC Network via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to Kentucky vs. Georgia on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

