What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Florida on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

LEXINGTON — Points have come almost as easy as breathing for Kentucky this season.

But the Wildcats nearly suffocated last week.

Even after a 17-point loss to South Carolina (79-62) and a six-point win over Arkansas (63-57), Kentucky isn't worried about its offense.

"I don't think nothing's different," said fifth-year senior guard Antonio Reeves, the team's leading scorer at 19.5 points per game. "We're just going within the season, going and playing good teams. We played two good teams on the road."

Freshman guard Reed Sheppard agreed, saying the Wildcats' offense, which averages 88.5 points per game (the fourth-best figure in Division I), will be "fine" going forward.

"We're always going to continue to have confidence in each other and play together as a team," he said. "And the more we do that — the more we share the ball, the more we get open shots. Teams are going to scout. ... Everyone knows what we do. It's part of the game, and especially in conference play, everyone takes the scouting up to a different level.

"So they know what we run there. They know what to expect. But we're gonna keep running it."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC home game against Florida, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Florida start time

Freshman guard Reed Sheppard (15) helped lead Kentucky to a road victory earlier this season against Florida.

UK and Florida are slated to tip off at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Florida basketball betting odds

Wildcats coach John Calipari (right) defeated Gators coach Todd Golden on Jan. 6 in Gainesville, Florida.

Betting odds: Kentucky is a 6.5-point home favorite on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 171.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky basketball vs. Florida on today?

Kentucky vs. Florida will air nationally Wednesday night on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Florida will air nationally on ESPN. Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Marty Smith (sideline) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access ESPN via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to Kentucky basketball vs. Florida on radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

