What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Auburn on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

LEXINGTON — Kentucky will have to overcome multiple recent trends to topple Auburn on the road Saturday.

Given all that, it's no surprise the Wildcats are heavy underdogs entering Saturday's matchup — the Tigers were 10-point favorites as of Friday afternoon.

"I feel like we're always prepared for it, like all the other games we have," Kentucky freshman Justin Edwards told reporters Friday. "We get everybody's best shot, so we're just going to go in there and play our game."

But the Wildcats will have to be at their best to have any shot: The Tigers' average margin of victory at home this season is 22 points per game, which includes a 40-point rout of South Carolina — which beat Kentucky by 17 on Jan. 23 — on Wednesday.

"If we prepare as much as we can, then we don't got nothing to lose," freshman guard D.J. Wagner said. "Just play freely and play as hard as we can."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC road game against Auburn, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Auburn start time

UK and Auburn are slated to tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

Kentucky vs. Auburn basketball betting odds

Kentucky’s D.J. Wagner drives to the basket against Ole Miss’ Matthew Murrell Tuesday night in Rupp Arena. Wagner and the Wildcats hit the road to face Auburn on Saturday.

Betting odds: Kentucky is a 10-point road underdog on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 164 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky basketball vs. Auburn on today?

Kentucky dance squad entertained the crowd against Ole Miss Tuesday night in Rupp Arena. Feb. 13, 2024

Kentucky vs. Auburn will air nationally on ESPN. Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Jess Sims (sideline) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access ESPN via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to UK vs. Auburn basketball on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

