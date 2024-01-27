What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Arkansas on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

LEXINGTON — If it seems like there have been more upsets of top-10 teams this season compared with prior years, that's because it's true.

According to Brandon Ramsey of Kentucky Sports Radio, teams ranked among the top 10 in The Associated Press poll are 17-27 (38.6% win rate) on the road against unranked foes thus far in 2023-24.

That's well off the pace of previous seasons:

2018-19: 73.3% win rate by top-10 teams on the road versus unranked opponents

2019-20: 66.1%

2020-21: 58.9%

2021-22: 61.2%

2022-23: 59.8%

Kentucky already is responsible for two of those road setbacks by top-10 squads this season: It fell to Texas A&M in overtime earlier this month and to South Carolina on Tuesday.

The Wildcats aim to avoid adding to that tally Saturday. UK is back on the road, facing Arkansas. The Razorbacks are among the country's most disappointing teams to this point in the season. After three straight trips to the Sweet 16 (including a pair of Elite Eight runs), they began the season among the favorites to win the SEC.

Now: Arkansas is 10-9 overall and 1-5 in SEC play.

And the Razorbacks haven't simply lost their conference outings; they've been pummeled.

All five defeats in league competition have been by double digits: Auburn (83-51), Georgia (76-66), Florida (90-68), South Carolina (77-64) and Ole Miss (77-51). The 32-point loss to the Tigers was the Razorbacks' worst loss (in terms of margin of defeat) in the history of Bud Walton Arena.

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC road game against Arkansas, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Arkansas start time

Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham and his teammates will try to play better on the road Saturday.

UK and Arkansas are slated to tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Kentucky vs. Arkansas basketball betting odds

Kentucky’s John Calipari is 2-2 in true road games this season.

Betting odds: Kentucky is a six-point road favorite on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 167.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky vs. Arkansas on today?

Kentucky’s dance squad entertained the crowd Jan. 20 at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Arkansas will air nationally on ESPN. Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Jess Sims (sideline) will be on the call for the television broadcast.

Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access ESPN via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to UK vs. Arkansas on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

