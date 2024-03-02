What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Arkansas on today? TV info, odds, livestream

LEXINGTON — Kentucky basketball already has felled Arkansas once this season. On Jan. 27, UK overcame a horrendous start offensively — the Wildcats made only one of their first 16 shots from the field and just three of their first 21 — to rally and hand Arkansas a 63-57 defeat at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The No. 15 Wildcats (20-8, 10-5 SEC) will be expected to complete the regular-season sweep Saturday, when the Razorbacks visit Lexington for a 1:30 p.m. tilt. Arkansas, which has reached the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 each of the past three seasons — advancing to the Elite Eight on two of those occasions — was thought to be capable of a similar run in 2023-24.

That hasn't been the case to this point: The Razorbacks are 14-14 overall (5-10 in conference play) and will need to win the SEC Tournament to punch their ticket to the Big Dance. Despite Arkansas' struggles, Kentucky coach John Calipari's team is ready to take the visitors' best punch Saturday.

"Coach (Calipari) always tells us, 'As long as we're prepared, we should be confident no matter what — as long as we prepare the right way,'" UK freshman guard D.J. Wagner said Friday. "So these past couple days, I feel like in practice, we've been preparing good. ... And that's gonna lead up to us playing good in the game."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC home game against Arkansas, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Arkansas start time

UK and Arkansas are slated to tip off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Arkansas basketball betting odds

Betting odds: Kentucky is a 13 ½-point home favorite on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 167.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky basketball vs. Arkansas on today?

Kentucky vs. Arkansas will air nationally on CBS.

Authenticated subscribers can access CBS via TV-connected devices or can livestream the game at CBSSports.com or via the CBS Sports app.

Those without cable can access CBS via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to UK basketball vs. Arkansas on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

