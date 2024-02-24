What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Alabama on today? Time, odds and TV schedule

LEXINGTON — Kentucky basketball averages 87.6 points per game, the third-best figure nationally. One of the only teams ahead of it? Alabama, which leads Division I in scoring offense at 91.0.

With the Wildcats and Crimson Tide squaring off Saturday at Rupp Arena, there could be points a-plenty.

"Maybe the first to 100 (points) wins," Alabama coach Nate Oats said with a shrug Friday. "I don't know. We're going to try to do a little better job defensively."

Kentucky sophomore guard Adou Thiero hopes he and his teammates find a way to slow down Oats' crew, which has been held to fewer than 75 points just three times this season and has scored 98 or more in each of its past three outings.

"We know they have a good offense," Thiero said. "They play fast — that's exactly what we like to do. So we're just going to come out and compete, fight back. Just keep fighting the whole night."

While the Wildcats' primary focus is securing another win, they also can prevent the Crimson Tide from tying another UK team. Alabama needs one more 100-point performance to match Kentucky's 1995-96 club, which reached the century mark nine times — the most by any SEC program the past three decades.

"They're a 3-or-layup team. They don't really shoot (midrange shots). They don't really shoot floaters," freshman guard Rob Dillingham said. "If they get rebounds, they push out for 3s.

"So we've got to guard the 3. We can't just let them shoot 3s."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC home game against Alabama, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Alabama start time

UK and Alabama are slated to tip off at 4 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Alabama basketball betting odds

Betting odds: Kentucky-Alabama is a pick'em on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 179.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky basketball vs. Alabama on today?

Kentucky vs. Alabama will air nationally on CBS.

Authenticated subscribers can access CBS via TV-connected devices or can livestream the game at CBSSports.com or via the CBS Sports app.

Those without cable can access CBS via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to UK basketball vs. Alabama on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

