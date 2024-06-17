What channel is Kentucky baseball vs Texas A&M on today in 2024 CWS? Time, TV, streaming
OMAHA, Neb. — Kentucky made the first College World Series game in program history a successful one Saturday, escaping with a 5-4 win over N.C. State in 10 innings thanks to Mitchell Daly's walk-off homer.
The victory kept the Wildcats unbeaten in this year's NCAA Tournament, improving to 6-0.
UK now squares off with another team with a 6-0 record in the 2024 NCAA postseason: Texas A&M, which topped Florida in Saturday's second game. The winner of Monday's tilt between the Wildcats and Aggies will have Tuesday off before playing Wednesday; the loser will fall into an elimination game Tuesday night, facing the survivor of Monday's winner-take-all contest between Florida and N.C. State.
Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's College World Series game Monday at Charles Schwab Field, including time and streaming info:
NCAA College World Series: When is Kentucky vs Texas A&M baseball today?
Where: Charles Schwab Field (24,000); Omaha, Nebraska
Game time: 7 p.m. ET Monday
Kentucky vs Texas A&M channel today in 2024 College World Series: Time, TV schedule
Kentucky's College World Series game against Texas A&M will air at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN.
Kentucky vs Texas A&M livestream in College World Series 2024
You can watch the game through WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or fuboTV.
How to stream Kentucky baseball vs Texas A&M College World Series game for free?
You can stream ESPN on Fubo, which offers a free trial here.
College World Series schedule, bracket, TV info
All times Eastern
Friday, June 14
Game 1: North Carolina 3, Virginia 2
Game 2: Tennessee 12, Florida State 11
Saturday, June 15
Game 3: Kentucky 5, N.C. State 4 in 10 innings (Click here to read the story from the game.)
Game 4: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2
Sunday, June 16
Game 5: Virginia vs. Florida State results to come
Game 6: North Carolina vs. Tennessee results to come
Monday, June 17
Game 7: N.C. State vs. Florida, 2 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Game 8: Kentucky vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Tuesday, June 18
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. loser of Game 6, 2 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. loser of Game 8, 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Wednesday, June 19
Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. winner of Game 9, 2 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 10, 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Thursday, June 20
Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m.; TV broadcast channel TBD
Game 14 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.; TV broadcast channel TBD
CWS championship finals schedule 2024 (best-of-three series)
Saturday, June 22
Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Sunday, June 23
Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m.; TV: ABC (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Monday, June 24
Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
