What channel is Kentucky baseball vs Texas A&M on today in 2024 CWS? Time, TV, streaming

OMAHA, Neb. — Kentucky made the first College World Series game in program history a successful one Saturday, escaping with a 5-4 win over N.C. State in 10 innings thanks to Mitchell Daly's walk-off homer.

The victory kept the Wildcats unbeaten in this year's NCAA Tournament, improving to 6-0.

UK now squares off with another team with a 6-0 record in the 2024 NCAA postseason: Texas A&M, which topped Florida in Saturday's second game. The winner of Monday's tilt between the Wildcats and Aggies will have Tuesday off before playing Wednesday; the loser will fall into an elimination game Tuesday night, facing the survivor of Monday's winner-take-all contest between Florida and N.C. State.

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's College World Series game Monday at Charles Schwab Field, including time and streaming info:

NCAA College World Series: When is Kentucky vs Texas A&M baseball today?

Where: Charles Schwab Field (24,000); Omaha, Nebraska

Game time: 7 p.m. ET Monday

Kentucky vs Texas A&M channel today in 2024 College World Series: Time, TV schedule

Kentucky's College World Series game against Texas A&M will air at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN.

Kentucky vs Texas A&M livestream in College World Series 2024

You can watch the game through WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or fuboTV.

How to stream Kentucky baseball vs Texas A&M College World Series game for free?

You can stream ESPN on Fubo, which offers a free trial here.

College World Series schedule, bracket, TV info

All times Eastern

Friday, June 14

Game 1: North Carolina 3, Virginia 2

Game 2: Tennessee 12, Florida State 11

Saturday, June 15

Game 3: Kentucky 5, N.C. State 4 in 10 innings (Click here to read the story from the game.)

Game 4: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

Sunday, June 16

Game 5: Virginia vs. Florida State results to come

Game 6: North Carolina vs. Tennessee results to come

Monday, June 17

Tuesday, June 18

Wednesday, June 19

Thursday, June 20

Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m.; TV broadcast channel TBD

Game 14 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.; TV broadcast channel TBD

CWS championship finals schedule 2024 (best-of-three series)

Saturday, June 22

Sunday, June 23

Monday, June 24

