What channel is Kentucky baseball vs NC State on today in 2024 CWS? Time, TV, streaming

OMAHA, Neb. — Kentucky baseball's first College World Series game is on tap Saturday afternoon, opening against North Carolina State.

UK's players took time to celebrate the super regional sweep of Oregon State, with Game 2 lasting into the wee hours Monday. But now that the Wildcats have boots on the ground in Nebraska, the time for talking — and celebrating past victories — is over.

"We're all just ready to get playing," third baseman Mitchell Daly said Thursday. "This first practice knocked the jitters off for a lot of people. I think everybody was just excited to get on the field, feel the dirt, see the scenery.

"Everybody is just ready to go."

WATCH: Follow Kentucky baseball in the College World Series on Fubo (free trial)

A Kentucky (45-14) victory Saturday keeps it in the winners bracket; its next game would take place at 7 p.m. Monday. It would face the victor of Saturday's second game: an all-SEC affair between Florida and Texas A&M. Should UK lose to N.C. State (38-21), the Wildcats will play an elimination game at 2 p.m. Monday against the loser of the Florida/Texas A&M tilt. The season is over for the loser of Monday afternoon's game.

UK hopes Saturday's game has the same result of its previous NCAA matchup against N.C. State: The Wildcats beat the Wolfpack in a winner-take-all game in a 2017 NCAA regional to advance to super regionals for the first time.

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's College World Series game Saturday at Charles Schwab Field, including time and streaming info:

NCAA College World Series: When is Kentucky vs NC State baseball on today?

Jun 9, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats infielder Mitchell Daly (2) celebrates after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the Oregon State Beavers at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Charles Schwab Field (24,000); Omaha, Nebraska

Game time: 2 p.m. ET Saturday

Kentucky vs NC State channel today in 2024 College World Series: Time, TV schedule

Kentucky's College World Series game against North Carolina State will air at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Kentucky vs NC State livestream in College World Series 2024

You can watch the game through WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or fuboTV.

Jun 9, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats infielder James McCoy (13) tosses his bat after drawing a walk during the second inning against the Oregon State Beavers at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

How to stream the Kentucky baseball vs NC State College World Series game for free?

You can stream ESPN on Fubo, which offers a free trial here.

College World Series schedule, bracket, TV info

All times Eastern

Friday, June 14

Game 1: North Carolina 3, Virginia 2

Game 2: Tennessee 12, Florida State 11

Saturday, June 15

Sunday, June 16

Monday, June 17

Tuesday, June 18

Wednesday, June 19

Thursday, June 20

Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m.; TV broadcast channel TBD

Game 14 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.; TV broadcast channel TBD

CWS championship finals schedule 2024 (best-of-three series)

Saturday, June 22

Sunday, June 23

Monday, June 24

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn't influence our coverage.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky vs NC State channel today in 2024 CWS bracket: Time, TV