What channel is Kentucky baseball vs NC State on today in 2024 CWS? Time, TV, streaming
OMAHA, Neb. — Kentucky baseball's first College World Series game is on tap Saturday afternoon, opening against North Carolina State.
UK's players took time to celebrate the super regional sweep of Oregon State, with Game 2 lasting into the wee hours Monday. But now that the Wildcats have boots on the ground in Nebraska, the time for talking — and celebrating past victories — is over.
"We're all just ready to get playing," third baseman Mitchell Daly said Thursday. "This first practice knocked the jitters off for a lot of people. I think everybody was just excited to get on the field, feel the dirt, see the scenery.
"Everybody is just ready to go."
A Kentucky (45-14) victory Saturday keeps it in the winners bracket; its next game would take place at 7 p.m. Monday. It would face the victor of Saturday's second game: an all-SEC affair between Florida and Texas A&M. Should UK lose to N.C. State (38-21), the Wildcats will play an elimination game at 2 p.m. Monday against the loser of the Florida/Texas A&M tilt. The season is over for the loser of Monday afternoon's game.
UK hopes Saturday's game has the same result of its previous NCAA matchup against N.C. State: The Wildcats beat the Wolfpack in a winner-take-all game in a 2017 NCAA regional to advance to super regionals for the first time.
Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's College World Series game Saturday at Charles Schwab Field, including time and streaming info:
NCAA College World Series: When is Kentucky vs NC State baseball on today?
Where: Charles Schwab Field (24,000); Omaha, Nebraska
Game time: 2 p.m. ET Saturday
Kentucky vs NC State channel today in 2024 College World Series: Time, TV schedule
Kentucky's College World Series game against North Carolina State will air at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
Kentucky vs NC State livestream in College World Series 2024
You can watch the game through WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or fuboTV.
How to stream the Kentucky baseball vs NC State College World Series game for free?
You can stream ESPN on Fubo, which offers a free trial here.
College World Series schedule, bracket, TV info
All times Eastern
Friday, June 14
Game 1: North Carolina 3, Virginia 2
Game 2: Tennessee 12, Florida State 11
Saturday, June 15
Game 3: (2) Kentucky vs. (10) N.C. State, 2 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Game 4: (3) Texas A&M vs. Florida, 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Sunday, June 16
Game 5: Virginia vs. Florida State, 2 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Game 6: North Carolina vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN2 (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Monday, June 17
Game 7: Loser of Game 3 vs. loser of Game 4, 2 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4, 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Tuesday, June 18
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. loser of Game 6, 2 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. loser of Game 8, 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Wednesday, June 19
Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. winner of Game 9, 2 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 10, 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Thursday, June 20
Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m.; TV broadcast channel TBD
Game 14 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.; TV broadcast channel TBD
CWS championship finals schedule 2024 (best-of-three series)
Saturday, June 22
Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Sunday, June 23
Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m.; TV: ABC (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Monday, June 24
Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
