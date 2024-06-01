What channel is Kentucky baseball vs Illinois on today? NCAA tournament time, TV, stream

LEXINGTON — As Western Michigan made its comeback, chopping what had been an eight-run Kentucky advantage to two, UK coach Nick Mingione said he didn't bat an eye in the dugout.

"You guys have watched us play," he told media members during his postgame news conference Friday. "How many times have we been in that same game? I feel like we've been there so many times."

And as the Wildcats had done 40 previous times in 2024, they found a way to win Friday, holding off the Broncos, 10-8, to begin the NCAA Tournament's Lexington Regional on the right foot.

"Was it intense in (that) every play and every inch matter? Absolutely," Mingione said, "but to our point the other day, we've been in those games for 15 weeks, so this is the 16th week of it. I thought our guys absolutely responded."

Kentucky will be forced to rise to the occasion again Saturday, facing Illinois. The Fighting Illini are the Big Ten regular-season champions. And they're one of the nation's hottest teams — after starting the season 5-10, Illinois is 30-9 in its past 39 outings, including a 4-1 victory over Indiana State in the second game of the regional Friday night.

Not that Mingione is worried about his crew.

"They're so good at moving on to the next thing," he said. "We talk all the time. You've heard us say how 'this win will expire at midnight,' and it will. They move on immediately."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's game versus Illinois in an NCAA Tournament regional matchup at Kentucky Proud Park, including time and streaming info.

NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional: When is Kentucky vs Illinois baseball on today?

May 31, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (21) runs to home and scores in the first inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Western Michigan Broncos at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Kentucky Proud Park (5,000); Lexington

Game time: 6 p.m. Saturday

How to buy Kentucky vs Illinois baseball tickets at Lexington regional

StubHub has tickets available for both the UK/Illinois game (starting at $7, as of 1 a.m. Saturday) as well as an all-sessions ticket (starting at $72) that gets spectators into every game of the regional.

Kentucky vs Illinois channel today in Lexington Regional: Time, TV schedule

Kentucky's NCAA Tournament regional game against Illinois will stream at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+.

Kentucky vs Illinois livestream in NCAA tournament 2024

You can watch the game on WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+. Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN+ via TV-connected devices. Those without access to ESPN+ can access the game via a subscription to ESPN+. (To sign up for ESPN+, click here.)

How to stream the Kentucky baseball vs Illinois NCAA regional game for free?

There is not an option to watch Saturday's game for free. To access ESPN+, you must be an authenticated subscriber.

May 31, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky pitcher Dominic Niman (22) throws a pitch during the first inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Championship game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Western Michigan Broncos at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky baseball schedule in Lexington Regional

(All times Eastern)

Friday, May 31

Game 1: Kentucky 10, Western Michigan 8 (Click here to read the story from the game.)

Game 2: Illinois 4, Indiana State 1

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Western Michigan vs. Indiana State, noon; Live stream: ESPN+; Stream : ESPN+

Game 4: Kentucky vs. Illinois, 6 p.m.; Live stream: ESPN+; Stream: ESPN+

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, noon; TV: TBD

Game 6: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m.; TV: TBD

Monday, June 3 (if necessary)

Game 7: Same teams as Game 6, Time TBD; TV: TBD

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

