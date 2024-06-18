What channel is Kentucky baseball vs Florida on today in 2024 CWS? Time, TV, streaming

OMAHA, Neb. — Kentucky has no margin for error Tuesday.

The stakes are simple: a win over Florida keeps UK in the College World Series, a chance at a national title still on the table; a loss means the best season in program history is over.

"If we got down on ourselves, we wouldn't be in this spot today," Kentucky center fielder Nolan McCarthy said Monday night after the team's 5-1 loss to Texas A&M. "There's going to be no sour faces in the locker room (Tuesday). We're going to come out ready to go."

The Wildcats tangle with a Gators squad whom they beat two times on the road in a best-of-three series last month.

But the Gators are entirely different animals when their backs are against the wall: Florida is 7-1 in NCAA Tournament elimination games the past two seasons.

Kentucky coach Nick Mingione is trying to build his program into one akin to Florida, which is appearing in its 10th College World Series since the turn of the century.

"We just reminded the guys in the last five years, no team has swept through the College World Series. The last five national champions lost at least one game," he said. "Sometimes playing every day and back-to-back days, you can get your momentum going. You can get in the rhythm and flow. If that's what it takes, you've got to do it."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's College World Series game Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field, including time and streaming info:

NCAA College World Series: When is Kentucky vs Florida baseball today?

Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; The Kentucky Wildcats head to the dugout before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Charles Schwab Field (24,000); Omaha, Nebraska

Game time: 7 p.m. ET Tuesday

Kentucky vs Florida channel today in 2024 College World Series: Time, TV schedule

Kentucky's College World Series game against Florida will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

Kentucky vs Florida livestream in College World Series 2024

Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Kentucky Wildcats shortstop Grant Smith (12) dives for a ground ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

You can watch the game through WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or fuboTV.

How to stream Kentucky baseball vs Florida College World Series game for free?

You can stream ESPN on Fubo, which offers a free trial here.

College World Series schedule, bracket, TV info

All times Eastern

Friday, June 14

Game 1: North Carolina 3, Virginia 2

Game 2: Tennessee 12, Florida State 11

Saturday, June 15

Game 3: Kentucky 5, N.C. State 4 in 10 innings (Click here to read the story from the game.)

Game 4: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

Sunday, June 16

Game 5: Florida State 7, Virginia 3

Game 6: Tennessee 6, North Carolina 1

Monday, June 17

Game 7: Florida 5, N.C. State 4

Game 8: Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 1 (Click here to read the story from the game.)

Tuesday, June 18

Wednesday, June 19

Thursday, June 20

Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m.; TV broadcast channel TBD

Game 14 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.; TV broadcast channel TBD

CWS championship finals schedule 2024 (best-of-three series)

Saturday, June 22

Sunday, June 23

Monday, June 24

