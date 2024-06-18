What channel is Kentucky baseball vs Florida on today in 2024 CWS? Time, TV, streaming
OMAHA, Neb. — Kentucky has no margin for error Tuesday.
The stakes are simple: a win over Florida keeps UK in the College World Series, a chance at a national title still on the table; a loss means the best season in program history is over.
"If we got down on ourselves, we wouldn't be in this spot today," Kentucky center fielder Nolan McCarthy said Monday night after the team's 5-1 loss to Texas A&M. "There's going to be no sour faces in the locker room (Tuesday). We're going to come out ready to go."
The Wildcats tangle with a Gators squad whom they beat two times on the road in a best-of-three series last month.
But the Gators are entirely different animals when their backs are against the wall: Florida is 7-1 in NCAA Tournament elimination games the past two seasons.
Kentucky coach Nick Mingione is trying to build his program into one akin to Florida, which is appearing in its 10th College World Series since the turn of the century.
"We just reminded the guys in the last five years, no team has swept through the College World Series. The last five national champions lost at least one game," he said. "Sometimes playing every day and back-to-back days, you can get your momentum going. You can get in the rhythm and flow. If that's what it takes, you've got to do it."
Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's College World Series game Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field, including time and streaming info:
NCAA College World Series: When is Kentucky vs Florida baseball today?
Where: Charles Schwab Field (24,000); Omaha, Nebraska
Game time: 7 p.m. ET Tuesday
Kentucky vs Florida channel today in 2024 College World Series: Time, TV schedule
Kentucky's College World Series game against Florida will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.
Kentucky vs Florida livestream in College World Series 2024
You can watch the game through WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or fuboTV.
How to stream Kentucky baseball vs Florida College World Series game for free?
You can stream ESPN on Fubo, which offers a free trial here.
College World Series schedule, bracket, TV info
All times Eastern
Friday, June 14
Game 1: North Carolina 3, Virginia 2
Game 2: Tennessee 12, Florida State 11
Saturday, June 15
Game 3: Kentucky 5, N.C. State 4 in 10 innings (Click here to read the story from the game.)
Game 4: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2
Sunday, June 16
Game 5: Florida State 7, Virginia 3
Game 6: Tennessee 6, North Carolina 1
Monday, June 17
Game 7: Florida 5, N.C. State 4
Game 8: Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 1 (Click here to read the story from the game.)
Tuesday, June 18
Game 9: Florida State vs. North Carolina, 2 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Game 10: Florida vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Wednesday, June 19
Game 11: Tennessee vs. winner of Game 9, 2 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Game 12: Texas A&M vs. winner of Game 10, 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Thursday, June 20
Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m.; TV broadcast channel TBD
Game 14 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.; TV broadcast channel TBD
CWS championship finals schedule 2024 (best-of-three series)
Saturday, June 22
Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Sunday, June 23
Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m.; TV: ABC (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
Monday, June 24
Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN (Watch via Fubo free trial); Stream: WatchESPN
