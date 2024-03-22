What channel is Kansas State-Portland women's basketball March Madness? Time, TV schedule

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State women's basketball team will play its 2024 NCAA Tournament opener at home Friday afternoon against Portland.

K-State (27-5) is the No. 4 seed in the second Albany regional, while Portland (21-12) is seeded 13th. The Pilots have won four straight games, including a 67-66 upset of Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference final on March 12.

K-State is coming off a loss to Texas, a Portland regional No. 1 seed, in the Big 12 Tournament but has won two of its last three.

Portland is led in scoring by junior guard Emme Shearer with 12.2 points per game, junior guard Maisie Burnham with 11.6 points and graduate forward Kennedy Dickie with 10.5 points. Lucy Cochrane, a 6-foot-6 center, averages 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds, and her 3.2 blocked shots are third in the nation.

Senior center Ayoka Lee leads K-State with 20.1 points and 8.4 rebounds, while junior point guard Serena Sundell averages 12 points and 5.4 assists and senior guard Gabby Gregory 8.9 points and 3.6 assists.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. Portland, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channels are Kansas State vs. Portland on?

TV channel: ESPNEWS

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Portland start time

When: 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

Kansas State vs. Portland betting odds

Spread: Kansas State by 21.5

Over/under: 129.5 points

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Portland?

Brenda VanLengen (play-by-play) and Holly Warlick (analyst) will have the call.

