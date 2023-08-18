What channel is the Jets game on? How to watch Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday

Get ready Jets fans, football is back at MetLife Stadium!

The New York Jets play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Saturday evening in the Meadowlands.

After dropping the Hall of Fame game versus the Cleveland Browns, Gang Green bounced back with a dominant 27-0 victory over the Carolina Panthers last Saturday. Second-string QB Zach Wilson played great, going 14-for-20 with 123 yards passing and recorded his first touchdown pass.

The Buccaneers dropped their preseason opener 27-17 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Former first overall pick Baker Mayfield played solid in his Bucs debut as he finished 8-for-9 with 63 yards and a touchdown.

New York last played Tampa Bay on Jan. 2, 2022, where the Bucs came out on top with a 28-24 win at MetLife Stadium.

Here's all the information you need to know for Saturday night's contest between the Jets and Buccaneers:

What time and channel is the Jets vs. Buccaneers preseason game on?

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Channel: WCBS (Local)

Location: MetLife Stadium

How can I stream, listen to Jets vs. Buccaneers preseason game?

Streaming inside the New York Market: Official Site of the New York Jets or on the Official Jets App.

Streaming outside the New York Market: Jets fans in the United States can watch a replay of every game on NFL+. Click here to subscribe.

Radio: On the official Jets app (in-market) or WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online for the NY Metro area.

Jets Radio Network: Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM, Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM and Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM

Play-by-play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Marty Lyons

Who is favored (Odds via FanDuel) to win Jets vs. Buccaneers preseason game?

Betting line: Jets -3, Buccaneers +3

Over-Under: 36.5

Money line: Jets -170 (Bet $170 to win $100), Buccaneers +145 (Bet $100 to win $145)

Who is announcing (TV) Jets vs. Buccaneers preseason game?

Play-by-play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: Anthony Becht

Sideline reporter: Otis Livingston

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Jets vs. Buccaneers preseason game: Channel, time, spread