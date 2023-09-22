What channel is the Jets game on? Time, TV schedule for Jets vs. Patriots on Sunday

The New York Jets are back in the Meadowlands for a Week 3 AFC East clash versus the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

QB Zach Wilson had three crucial interceptions in the Jets' 30-10 loss last weekend against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Patriots dropped to 0-2 this season after a 24-17 loss at home to the Miami Dolphins.

Here's how to watch, listen, stream and the odds for the Jets versus Patriots Week 3 contest:

More: Looking for the best NFL player props between Giants and 49ers? Here are our 3 picks

What time, channel is Jets vs. Patriots Week 3 game?

Date: Sept. 24

Time: 1 p.m.

Channel: CBS

Location: MetLife Stadium

How can I stream Jets vs. Patriots Week 3 matchup?

On NFL+: You can watch live local regular-season games and primetime games on your phone and tablet. Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. More information here.

For the international audience: Click here for more information on how to watch this primetime matchup.

How can I listen to Jets vs. Patriots on radio?

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).

Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Sirius XM: Channel 227

If you want to listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish, download the Official Jets App. Jets fans can also listen to the game broadcast on nyjets.com (desktop). Click here.

Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. More information.

Who is favored to win Jets vs. Patriots?

Betting line: Jets +2.5, Patriots -2.5 (Odds via FanDuel)

Over-Under: 36.5 points

Money line: Jets +128 (Bet $100 to win $128), Patriots -152 (Bet $152 to win $100)

NFL: How to bet on Giants vs. 49ers game Thursday night with Saquon Barkley sidelined

Who is announcing (TV) Jets vs. Patriots?

Play-By-Play: Jim Nantz

Analyst: Tony Romo

Sideline reporter: Tracy Wolfson

How can I listen to Jets vs. Patriots in Spanish?

Jets fans can also tune into the broadcast in Spanish via the official Jets app and on the ESPN New York app (locally).

Play-by-play: Clemson Smith-Muniz

Analyst: Roberto Abramowitz

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: What channel is NY Jets vs. Patriots? Time, TV, streaming & spread