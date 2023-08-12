What channel is the Jaguars game on? TV, streaming info for preseason game vs. Cowboys

The NFL preseason is about to get underway, and Jacksonville fans are excited to see how their Jaguars build on last year's division-winning team.

Coach Doug Pederson said Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the starters would see game time in the preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys. That means Jags fans will get their first look at Calvin Ridley, the star receiver brought over from the Falcons amid a season-long suspension.

The Jaguars will also see how rookie Anton Harrison fits into the starting offensive line while Cam Robinson serves a four-game suspension to start the season. Travis Etienne and rookie Tank Bigsby should also split action in the backfield.

Seeing the Cowboys again should bring some happy memories to the #DUUUVAL faithful after last season's thrilling comeback overtime win.

Where will the Jaguars play the Cowboys?

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

When will the Jaguars play the Cowboys?

5 p.m. Saturday, August 12

What channel is Cowboys vs. Jaguars on?

Here's where you can watch the Jaguars feed:

WJAX (CBS 47) in Jacksonville

WOFL (FOX 35) in Orlando

WCTV (CBS 6) in Tallahassee

WECP (My 21.2) in Panama City

WCJB (ABC 20) in Gainesville

WBBH (NBC 2) in Fort Myers

How can I watch Cowboys vs. Jaguars on streaming?

NFL+ (out-of-market only), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Who are the Jaguars TV announcers?

Brian Sexton and Bucky Brooks

How can I listen to Jaguars vs. Cowboys on radio?

Radio: WJXL-AM 1010 / FM 92.5 (English), WFXJ-AM 930 / FM 97.3 (Spanish), SiriusXM Channel 381

Online radio: SiriusXM Channel 814, TuneIn

Who are the Jaguars radio announcers?

Frank Frangie, Tony Boselli and Jeff Lageman

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Cowboys vs. Jaguars preseason game: How to watch on TV, live stream