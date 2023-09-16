What channel is Jackson State vs. Texas State on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 3 game

Jackson State football faces a tall task in traveling to Texas State on Saturday in San Marcos, Texas.

The Tigers won 27-14 at Southern in a nice rebound from the disappointing loss at Florida A&M. This is the fourth game away from home in the first four for JSU, with the home opener against Bethune-Cookman next week.

Texas State has been very competitive in the first two weeks of the season, upsetting Baylor in Waco before losing a one-score game at UTSA.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Jackson State vs. Texas State today?

TV channel: No TV

Stream: ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Texas State will be streamed nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Jackson State vs. Texas State start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Jackson State comes into the game at 2-1 after a road win over Southern last weekend.

Jackson State vs. Texas State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 15.

Spread: No line

Jackson State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. SC State in Atlanta W 37-7 Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Florida A&M in Miami L 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Southern W 27-14 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Texas State --- Saturday, Sept. 23 Bethune-Cookman --- Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Alabama A&M in Mobile --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama State --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Mississippi Valley State --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Arkansas Pine-Bluff --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Texas Southern --- Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Alcorn State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC championship game ---

Texas State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 at Baylor W 42-31 Saturday, Sept. 9 at UTSA L 20-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Jackson State --- Saturday, Sept. 23 Nevada --- Saturday, Sept. 30 at Southern Miss --- Saturday, Oct. 7 at Louisiana --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Louisiana Monroe --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 Troy --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia Southern --- Thursday, Nov. 9 at Coastal Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Arkansas State --- Saturday, Nov. 25 South Alabama --- Saturday, Dec. 2 Sun Belt championship game ---

