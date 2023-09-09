What channel is Jackson State vs. Southern on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 2 game

Jackson State football continues its road trips to begin the 2023 season by facing Southern on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers struggled early and fell behind Florida A&M last Sunday en route to a 28-10 loss. JSU fell to 1-1 on the season.

Southern lost 14-10 at Alabama State in its season opener last Saturday. The Jaguars begin a two-game homestand with Saturday's home opener against JSU.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Jackson State vs. Southern today?

TV channel: No TV

Stream: ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Southern will be streamed nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Jackson State vs. Southern start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Jackson State comes into the game at 1-1 after dropping last week's game against Florida A&M.

FROM LAST WEEK: Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor on loss to FAMU: 'We got our butts kicked today'

Jackson State vs. Southern betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 8.

Spread: No line

Jackson State schedule 2023

COACH PRIME: Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor congratulates Deion Sanders on 'huge win' over TCU

Southern schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 at Alabama State L 14-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Jackson State --- Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama A&M --- Saturday, Sept. 23 BYE --- Saturday, Sept. 30 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff --- Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida A&M --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Lincoln (Calif.) University --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Bethune Cookman --- Saturday, Oct. 28 Texas Southern --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alcorn State --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Prairie View A&M --- Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Grambling State in New Orleans ---

