What channel is Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 8 game

Jackson State football returns to the road to face Mississippi Valley State on Saturday in Itta Bena, Mississippi.

The Tigers had a disappointing 24-19 Homecoming loss to Alabama State last weekend. The loss sets JSU back in the race for the SWAC Championship Game.

Mississippi Valley State earned its first win of the season last weekend against Arkansas-Pine Bluff after an 0-5 start.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State today?

TV channel: No TV

Stream: ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State will be streamed nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Jackson State comes into the game at 4-3 after losing 24-19 to Alabama State on Homecoming last Saturday in Jackson. Jackson State will face Mississippi Valley State at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi.

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 20.

Spread: No line

Jackson State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. SC State in Atlanta W 37-7 Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Florida A&M in Miami L 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Southern W 27-14 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Texas State L 77-34 Saturday, Sept. 23 Bethune-Cookman W 22-16 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Alabama A&M in Mobile W 45-30 Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama State L 24-19 Saturday, Oct. 21 at Mississippi Valley State --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Arkansas Pine-Bluff --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Texas Southern --- Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Alcorn State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC championship game ---

Mississippi Valley State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Central State in Chicago L 24-21 Saturday, Sept. 9 OFF --- Saturday, Sept. 16 at Delta State L 35-7 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. North Carolina Central in Indianapolis L 45-3 Saturday, Sept. 30 Florida A&M L 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Prairie View A&M L 31-12 Saturday, Oct. 14 Arkansas-Pine Bluff W 42-17 Saturday, Oct. 21 Jackson State --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Alcorn State --- Thursday, Nov. 2 at Bethune-Cookman Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama State --- Thursday, Nov. 16 at Alabama A&M --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC championship game ---

