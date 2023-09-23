What channel is Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' home opener

Jackson State football opens its home slate with Bethune-Cookman on Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers gave up 77 points ln last week's loss at Texas State but now bounce back with the Wildcats, who lost last Thursday at Miami (Fla.).

Saturday will be TC Taylor's first home game as JSU coach.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman today?

TV channel: No TV

Stream: ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman will be streamed nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Jackson State comes into the game at 2-2 after a road loss to Texas State last weekend. Jackson State will host Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.

SCOUTING REPORT: Jackson State football vs Bethune-Cookman: Score prediction, scouting report in Tigers' home opener

Jackson State vs. Texas State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 22.

Spread: No line

Jackson State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. SC State in Atlanta W 37-7 Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Florida A&M in Miami L 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Southern W 27-14 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Texas State L 77-34 Saturday, Sept. 23 Bethune-Cookman --- Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Alabama A&M in Mobile --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama State --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Mississippi Valley State --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Arkansas Pine-Bluff --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Texas Southern --- Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Alcorn State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC championship game ---

A CONNECTION: How Jackson State football coach TC Taylor mentors top Mississippi high school team's coach

Bethune-Cookman schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 at Memphis L 56-14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Savannah State W 31-6 Thursday, Sept. 14 Miami (Fla.) L 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Jackson State --- Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 7 at Alabama State --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Texas Southern --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Southern --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Grambling State --- Thursday, Nov. 2 Mississippi Valley State --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama A&M --- Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida A&M in Orlando ---

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jackson State-Bethune Cookman channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info