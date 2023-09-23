What channel is Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' home opener
Jackson State football opens its home slate with Bethune-Cookman on Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers gave up 77 points ln last week's loss at Texas State but now bounce back with the Wildcats, who lost last Thursday at Miami (Fla.).
Saturday will be TC Taylor's first home game as JSU coach.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:
What channel is Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman today?
TV channel: No TV
Stream: ESPN+
Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman will be streamed nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.
Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Jackson State comes into the game at 2-2 after a road loss to Texas State last weekend. Jackson State will host Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.
Jackson State vs. Texas State betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 22.
Spread: No line
Jackson State schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Aug. 26
vs. SC State in Atlanta
W 37-7
Sunday, Sept. 3
vs. Florida A&M in Miami
L 28-10
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Southern
W 27-14
Saturday, Sept. 16
at Texas State
L 77-34
Saturday, Sept. 23
Bethune-Cookman
---
Saturday, Sept. 30
BYE
---
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Alabama A&M in Mobile
---
Saturday, Oct. 14
---
Saturday, Oct. 21
---
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Arkansas Pine-Bluff
---
Saturday, Nov. 4
Texas Southern
---
Saturday, Nov. 11
BYE
---
Saturday, Nov. 18
---
Saturday, Dec. 2
SWAC championship game
---
Bethune-Cookman schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
at Memphis
L 56-14
Saturday, Sept. 9
W 31-6
Thursday, Sept. 14
Miami (Fla.)
L 48-7
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Jackson State
---
Saturday, Sept. 30
BYE
---
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Alabama State
---
Saturday, Oct. 14
Texas Southern
---
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Southern
---
Saturday, Oct. 28
---
Thursday, Nov. 2
Mississippi Valley State
---
Saturday, Nov. 11
Alabama A&M
---
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Florida A&M in Orlando
---
