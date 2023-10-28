What channel is Jackson State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 9 game

Jackson State football can secure a winning season with a win at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

The Tigers responded to the Oct. 14 Homecoming loss to Alabama State with a 21-6 win last weekend at Mississippi Valley State.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has struggled this season and is on a four-game losing streak, losing last weekend at Alcorn State.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Jackson State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff today?

TV channel: No TV

Stream: ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff will be streamed nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Jackson State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Jackson State comes into the game at 5-3 after winning 21-6 to at Mississippi Valley State last Saturday. Jackson State will face Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

SCOUTING REPORT: Jackson State football vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Score prediction, scouting report for Week 9

Jackson State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 27.

Spread: No line

Jackson State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. SC State in Atlanta W 37-7 Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Florida A&M in Miami L 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Southern W 27-14 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Texas State L 77-34 Saturday, Sept. 23 Bethune-Cookman W 22-16 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Alabama A&M in Mobile W 45-30 Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama State L 24-19 Saturday, Oct. 21 at Mississippi Valley State W 21-6 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Arkansas Pine-Bluff --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Texas Southern --- Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Alcorn State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC championship game ---

NEW QB1? JaCobian Morgan will start at QB for Jackson State football vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Arkansas-Pine Bluff schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Thursday, Aug. 31 at Tulsa L 42-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Tennessee State in Memphis L 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 16 Miles W 21-20 Thursday, Sept. 21 at Alabama A&M L 31-24 Saturday, Sept. 30 Southern L 27-0 Saturday, Oct. 7 OFF --- Saturday, Oct. 14 at Mississippi Valley State L 42-17 Saturday, Oct. 21 Alcorn State L 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 28 Jackson State --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at Prairie View A&M Saturday, Nov. 11 Grambling State --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Southern --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC championship game ---

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jackson State-Arkansas-Pine Bluff channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info