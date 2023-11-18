What channel is Jackson State vs. Alcorn State on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 12 game

Jackson State football ends the regular season with a home game against Alcorn State on Saturday.

The Tigers are coming off an open date last weekend after a win over Texas Southern on Nov. 4. JSU can win eight games for the third straight season, a mark last reached by the program in 1997.

The Braves can still win the SWAC West but need a road win on Saturday. A 44-10 loss to Texas Southern last Sunday broke a five-game winning streak.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Jackson State vs. Alcorn State today?

TV channel: No TV

Stream: ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Alcon State will be streamed nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Jackson State comes into the game at 7-3 after winning 21-19 vs. Texas Southern on Nov. 4. Jackson State will face Alcorn State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17

Spread: No line

Jackson State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. SC State in Atlanta W 37-7 Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Florida A&M in Miami L 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Southern W 27-14 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Texas State L 77-34 Saturday, Sept. 23 Bethune-Cookman W 22-16 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Alabama A&M in Mobile W 45-30 Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama State L 24-19 Saturday, Oct. 21 at Mississippi Valley State W 21-6 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Arkansas Pine-Bluff W 40-14 Saturday, Nov. 4 Texas Southern W 21-19 Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Alcorn State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC championship game ---

Alcorn State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 at Southern Miss L 40-14 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Stephen F. Austin L 38-10 Saturday, Sept. 16 McNeese State W 17-3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Prairie View A&M L 23-20 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Alabama State W 23-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 Grambling W 25-24 Saturday, Oct. 14 OFF --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 28 Mississippi Valley State W 24-3 Saturday, Nov. 4 Southern W 44-21 Sunday, Nov. 12 at Texas Southern L 44-10 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Jackson State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC championship game ---

