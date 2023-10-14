What channel is Jackson State vs. Alabama State on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 7 game

Jackson State football returns home to face Alabama State on Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium for homecoming.

The Tigers won 45-30 over Alabama A&M last Saturday in Mobile, earning their second SWAC win of the season.

Alabama State won against Bethune-Cookman last weekend to snap a three-game losing streak.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Jackson State vs. Alabama State today?

TV channel: No TV

Stream: ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Alabama State will be streamed nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Jackson State vs. Alabama State start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Jackson State comes into the game at 4-2 after winning 45-30 over Alabama A&M last Saturday in Mobile. Jackson State will face Alabama State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

HOMECOMING: For Sonic Boom of the South Band director Roderick Little, every day is Mother's Day

Jackson State vs. Alabama State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 13.

Spread: No line

Jackson State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. SC State in Atlanta W 37-7 Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Florida A&M in Miami L 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Southern W 27-14 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Texas State L 77-34 Saturday, Sept. 23 Bethune-Cookman W 22-16 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Alabama A&M in Mobile W 45-30 Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama State --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Mississippi Valley State --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Arkansas Pine-Bluff --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Texas Southern --- Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Alcorn State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC championship game ---

THE RIVALRY: Taking the temperature of Jackson State-Alabama State rivalry a year after Deion Sanders' 'Who is SWAC?' dagger

Alabama State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Southern W 14-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Miles L 21-17 Saturday, Sept. 16 OFF --- Saturday, Sept. 23 at Florida A&M L 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 Alcorn State L 23-20 (OT) Saturday, Oct. 7 Bethune-Cookman W 19-14 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Jackson State --- Saturday, Oct. 21 OFF --- Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Alabama A&M in Birmingham --- Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Grambling in Mobile Saturday, Nov. 11 at Mississippi Valley State --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Prairie View A&M --- Thursday, Nov. 23 Tuskegee ---

