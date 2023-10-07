What channel is Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 6 game

Jackson State football returns after an off week to face Alabama A&M on Saturday in Mobile.

The Tigers won against Bethune-Cookman two weeks ago, then had an off week to prepare for the bulk of the SWAC schedule.

The Bulldogs have matched JSU's 3-2 overall record and 1-1 SWAC record through five weeks. JSU has won the last two games in the series.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M today?

TV channel: No TV

Stream: ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M will be streamed nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Jackson State comes into the game at 3-2 after an off week which followed a 22-16 win over Bethune-Cookman. Jackson State will face Alabama A&M in Mobile, Alabama.

SCOUTING REPORT: Jackson State football vs. Alabama A&M: Score prediction, scouting report for Week 6

Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 7.

Spread: No line

Jackson State schedule 2023

WHAT'S NEXT? Jackson State football coach noncommittal on role of Leilani Armenta, first woman player, vs. Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 at Vanderbilt L 47-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Lane College W 51-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Southern L 20-10 Thursday, Sept. 21 Arkansas-Pine Bluff W 31-24 Saturday, Sept. 30 Tuskegee W 58-3 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Jackson State in Mobile --- Saturday, Oct. 14 at Grambling State --- Saturday, Oct. 21 OFF --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Alabama State --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Florida A&M --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Bethune-Cookman --- Thursday, Nov. 16 Mississippi Valley State ---

