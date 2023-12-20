What channel is Jackson State basketball vs. Gonzaga on today? Time, TV schedule for the Tigers

Jackson State basketball already has one win against a high-major program this season. A win on Wednesday would be its biggest.

JSU (4-7) travels to face No. 16 Gonzaga (8-3) on Wednesday in Spokane, Washington, part of a gauntlet nonconference schedule before the Tigers jump into Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

The Tigers have losses against No. 23 Memphis and No. 3 Houston this season but have wins over Missouri and Arkansas State.

More: Watch Jackson State basketball vs. Gonzaga live on ESPN+ (subscribe today)

Here's everything you need to know about Jackson State's game at Gonzaga, including time, TV schedule and streaming info:

What channel is Jackson State vs. Gonzaga basketball on today?

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ (subscribe today).

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga start time

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 20

Start time: 8 p.m. CT

TIGERS BASKETBALL: How a Christmas gift changed Jackson State basketball coach Mo Williams' life

The Jackson State-Gonzaga game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. CT in Spokane, Washington.

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Betting Odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Dec. 19

Spread: N/A

Money line: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Jackson State basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 4-7; Next five games on the schedule

Dec. 29: at Northwestern

Jan. 6: vs. Alcorn State

Jan. 11: at Alabama State

Jan. 13: at Alabama A&M

Jan. 20: vs. Prairie View A&M

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Jackson State-Gonzaga channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info