What channel is Iowa vs. Western Michigan on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 3 game

No. 24 Iowa took home a 20-13 rivalry win over Iowa State in Ames to earn Kirk Ferentz's 200th win as coach of the Hawkeyes.

Iowa jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half thanks to a rushing touchdown from Jaziun Patterson, who rushed for 86 yards in the game, and Sebastian Castro's pick-six. In the second half, Iowa State came within a touchdown of Iowa, but the Hawkeyes stopped the Cyclones on 4th-and-1 late in the fourth quarter to win the game — even if they didn't hit Brian Ferentz's 25 point-per-game mark.

The Hawkeyes are looking to bring their record to 3-0 against Western Michigan on Sept. 16 at home at Kinnick Stadium. The Broncos are 1-1, taking down FCS Saint Francis 35-17 in week 1 before losing 48-7 to Syracuse at the Carrier Dome in Week 2.

Redshirt freshman running back Jalen Buckley has been a breakout star for Western Michigan, rushing for 281 yards and two touchdowns so far this year. On the other side, Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara brought much-needed stability and raised the floor for Iowa's offense.

The Broncos' low-scoring performance against Syracuse is a big reason why the Hawkeyes are a heavy favorite in Saturday's game. Here's everything you need to know to see it for yourself, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Iowa vs. Western Michigan on today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming channel: FoxSports.com, Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Iowa vs. Western Michigan will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Streaming options include the FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time does Iowa vs. Western Michigan start?

Date : Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Iowa vs. Western Michigan is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa vs. Western Michigan odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 15

Spread: Iowa (-28.5)

Over/under: 42.5

Moneyline: Iowa -10000 | Western Michigan +1800

Iowa 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Utah State Saturday, Sept. 9 at Iowa State Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Western Michigan Saturday, Sept. 23 at No. 7 Penn State* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Purdue* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Wisconsin* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Minnesota* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Northwestern (Wrigley Field)* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Rutgers* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Nebraska* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

Western Michigan 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Saint Francis Saturday, Sept. 9 at Syracuse Saturday, Sept. 16 at No. 24 Iowa Saturday, Sept. 23 at Toledo* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Ball State* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Miami (Ohio)* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Ohio* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Eastern Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 4 BYE Tuesday, Nov. 7 vs. Central Michigan* Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Northern Illinois* Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. Bowling Green* Saturday, Dec. 2 MAC championship game (Detroit)

