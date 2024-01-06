What channel is Iowa State women's basketball vs. BYU on today? Time, TV schedule

The Iowa State women's basketball team took care of business in its first Big 12 Conference road game of the season. Now the Cyclones will have to do it again.

Iowa State (9-4 overall, 2-0 in Big 12) returns to the court Saturday to take on BYU at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, at 5 p.m.

The Cyclones have won five straight games and have opened Big 12 play with a 2-0 mark after wins at Oklahoma State and most recently against Kansas on Wednesday night.

Hannah Belanger led a barrage of 3-pointers in the win over Kansas. She scored 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

Saturday's trip to Utah is the second Big 12 road game of the season for Iowa State's young team.

What channel is Iowa State women's basketball vs. BYU today?

TV/Livestream: ESPN+, subscription required

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State women's basketball vs. BYU start today?

When: 5 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Who are the announcers for Iowa State women's basketball vs. BYU today?

Play-by-play: Spencer Linton

Color analyst: Kristen Kozlowski

Iowa State's 2023-24 women's basketball results, upcoming games

Nov. 1 vs. Truman State, exhibition (W, 88-68)

Nov. 6 vs. Butler (W, 82-55)

Nov. 12 at Drake (L, 85-73)

Nov. 24 vs. Southern (W, 78-60)

Nov. 24 vs. Vanderbilt at South Point Shootout in Las Vegas (L, 68-53)

Nov. 25 vs. Syracuse at South Point Shootout in Las Vegas (L, 81-69)

Nov. 29 at St. Thomas (W, 85-44)

Dec. 3 vs. UNCW (W, 85-58)

Dec. 6 vs. Iowa (L, 67-58)

Dec. 10 vs. North Dakota State (W, 89-59)

Dec. 17 vs. Troy (W, 105-68)

Dec. 20. vs. UNI (W, 87-70)

Dec. 30 at Oklahoma State (W, 76-68)

Jan. 3 vs. Kansas (W, 69-61)

Jan. 6 at BYU, 5 p.m.

Jan. 10 vs. West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Baylor, noon

Jan. 17 at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. TCU, 1 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs. Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 at UCF, 11 a.m.

Feb. 10 vs. Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs. Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 17 at Texas, 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Houston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. BYU, 6 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.

March 2 vs. Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

March 7-12 at Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

