What channel is Iowa State men's basketball on today? Time, TV for Cyclones-Texas A&M

The Iowa State men's basketball team will play Texas A&M on Sunday in Florida. This game is part of the ESPN Events Invitational. ESPN2 will show the 5:30 p.m. contest.
The Cyclones beat VCU in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday, then lost to Virginia Tech on Friday.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. Texas A&M.
What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. Texas A&M on today?
TV: ESPN2
Livestream: espn.com/watch
Radio: Cyclone Radio Network
What time does Iowa State basketball vs. Texas A&M start today?
When: 5:30 p.m. CT Sunday, Nov. 26
Where: Kissimmee, Fla.
Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)
Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)
Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)
Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)
Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)
Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla. (L, 71-62)
Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M at Kissimmee, Fla., 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 1 at DePaul
