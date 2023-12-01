What channel is Iowa State men's basketball on today? Time, TV for Cyclones-DePaul
The Iowa State men's basketball team will play DePaul on Friday in Chicago. This game is part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle. Fox Sports 1 will show the 7:30 p.m. contest.
The Cyclones are 5-2 and are coming off a 73-69 loss to Texas A&M on Nov. 26 in Florida. DePaul is 1-5, and its most recent game was an 89-79 loss vs. Northern Illinois.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. DePaul.
What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. DePaul on today?
TV: FS1
Livestream: foxsports.com/live
Radio: Cyclone Radio Network
MORE: Watch Iowa State vs. DePaul on Fubo (free trial)
What time does Iowa State basketball vs. DePaul start today?
When: 7:30 p.m. CT, Friday, Dec. 1
Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Ill.
Who are the announcers for Iowa State basketball vs. DePaul?
Play by play: Eric Collins
Analyst: Dickey Simpkins
What is the betting line for Iowa State basketball vs. DePaul?
Iowa State favored by 12 points
Over/under is 139.5
Odds by DraftKings
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch Iowa State men's basketball vs. DePaul today