What channel is Iowa State men's basketball on today? Time, TV for Cyclones-DePaul

The Iowa State men's basketball team will play DePaul on Friday in Chicago. This game is part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle. Fox Sports 1 will show the 7:30 p.m. contest.

The Cyclones are 5-2 and are coming off a 73-69 loss to Texas A&M on Nov. 26 in Florida. DePaul is 1-5, and its most recent game was an 89-79 loss vs. Northern Illinois.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. DePaul.

What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. DePaul on today?

TV: FS1

Livestream: foxsports.com/live

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State basketball vs. DePaul start today?

When: 7:30 p.m. CT, Friday, Dec. 1

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Ill.

Who are the announcers for Iowa State basketball vs. DePaul?

Play by play: Eric Collins

Analyst: Dickey Simpkins

What is the betting line for Iowa State basketball vs. DePaul?

Iowa State favored by 12 points

Over/under is 139.5

Odds by DraftKings

More Iowa State basketball coverage

Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming schedule

Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)

Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)

Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)

Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)

Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)

Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla. (L, 71-62)

Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M at Kissimmee, Fla., (L, 73-69)

Dec. 1 at DePaul, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 vs. Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M, noon

