What channel is Iowa State men's basketball on today? Time, TV for Cyclones-Virginia Tech
The Iowa State men's basketball team will play Virginia Tech on Friday in Florida. This game is part of the ESPN Events Invitational. ESPN2 will show the 4:30 p.m. contest.
The Cyclones beat VCU in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday. Virginia Tech beat Boise State.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech.
What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. Virginia Tech on today?
TV: ESPN2
Livestream: espn.com/watch
Radio: Cyclone Radio Network
MORE: Watch Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech on Fubo (free trial)
What time does Iowa State basketball vs. Virginia Tech start today?
When: 4:30 p.m. CT Friday, Nov. 24
Where: Kissimmee, Fla.
More Iowa State basketball coverage
Cyclones rally to beat VCU in opening round of ESPN Events Invitational
Iowa State basketball remains perfect with rout of Grambling State
Iowa State’s Omaha Biliew talks about his big game against Grambling
Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming schedule
Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)
Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)
Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)
Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)
Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)
Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla., 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 26 vs. TBD at Kissimmee, Fla.
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch Iowa State men's basketball vs. Virginia Tech today