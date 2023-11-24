What channel is Iowa State men's basketball on today? Time, TV for Cyclones-Virginia Tech

The Iowa State men's basketball team will play Virginia Tech on Friday in Florida. This game is part of the ESPN Events Invitational. ESPN2 will show the 4:30 p.m. contest.

The Cyclones beat VCU in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday. Virginia Tech beat Boise State.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech.

What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. Virginia Tech on today?

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: espn.com/watch

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State basketball vs. Virginia Tech start today?

When: 4:30 p.m. CT Friday, Nov. 24

Where: Kissimmee, Fla.

More Iowa State basketball coverage

Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming schedule

Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)

Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)

Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)

Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)

Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)

Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla., 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 vs. TBD at Kissimmee, Fla.

