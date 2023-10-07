What channel is Iowa State football on today? Time, TV for Cyclones vs. TCU

Looking to shake off last week's ugly loss at Oklahoma, Iowa State (2-3, 1-1 Big 12 Conference) faces TCU at 7 p.m. Saturday inside Jack Trice Stadium. Although Fox Sports 2 was originally scheduled to televise this matchup, the game has been upgraded to Fox Sports 1.

The Cyclones hung with the Sooners for a quarter and change last Saturday before succumbing to a 50-20 loss that saw Iowa State go scoreless in the second half. The Horned Frogs, meanwhile, have come back to reality after their magical 2022 season. TCU (3-2, 1-1) lost as many games in September as it did all of last year, most recently falling 24-21 at West Virginia.

The Cyclones continue look for offensive stability under quarterback Rocco Becht, but it's the Iowa State defense that's gone under the microscope in recent weeks. The Cyclones enter having surrendered 77 points in their last eight quarters.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

What channel is Iowa State football vs. TCU on today?

TV: FS1

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State football vs. TCU start today?

When: 7 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

Who are the announcers for Iowa State football vs. TCU today?

Play-by-play: Alex Faust

Color analyst: Petros Papadakis

What are the betting odds for Iowa State football vs. TCU today?

Moneyline: TCU -245, Iowa State +200

Spread: TCU -6.5

O/U: 53

All odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Iowa State's 2023 football schedule

Sept 2 vs. UNI (W, 30-9)

Sept 9 vs. Iowa (L, 20-13)

Sept 16 at Ohio (L, 10-7)

Sept 23 vs Oklahoma State (W, 34-27)

Sept 30 at Oklahoma (L, 50-20)

Oct 7 vs TCU, 7 p.m.

Oct 14 at Cincinnati

Oct 28 at Baylor

Nov 4 vs Kansas

Nov 11 at BYU

Nov 18 vs Texas

Nov 25 at Kansas State

