What channel is Iowa State football on today? Time, TV for Cyclones vs. TCU
Looking to shake off last week's ugly loss at Oklahoma, Iowa State (2-3, 1-1 Big 12 Conference) faces TCU at 7 p.m. Saturday inside Jack Trice Stadium. Although Fox Sports 2 was originally scheduled to televise this matchup, the game has been upgraded to Fox Sports 1.
The Cyclones hung with the Sooners for a quarter and change last Saturday before succumbing to a 50-20 loss that saw Iowa State go scoreless in the second half. The Horned Frogs, meanwhile, have come back to reality after their magical 2022 season. TCU (3-2, 1-1) lost as many games in September as it did all of last year, most recently falling 24-21 at West Virginia.
The Cyclones continue look for offensive stability under quarterback Rocco Becht, but it's the Iowa State defense that's gone under the microscope in recent weeks. The Cyclones enter having surrendered 77 points in their last eight quarters.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
What channel is Iowa State football vs. TCU on today?
TV: FS1
Livestream: Fox Sports Live
Radio: Cyclone Radio Network
MORE: Watch Iowa State vs. TCU live with FUBO (free trial)
What time does Iowa State football vs. TCU start today?
When: 7 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 7
Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa
Who are the announcers for Iowa State football vs. TCU today?
Play-by-play: Alex Faust
Color analyst: Petros Papadakis
What are the betting odds for Iowa State football vs. TCU today?
Moneyline: TCU -245, Iowa State +200
Spread: TCU -6.5
O/U: 53
All odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Read more Iowa State football coverage
Randy Peterson's Iowa State/Big 12 predictions: Cyclones will pull off the upset in Ames
Peterson: Iowa State football players, coaches are emotional about Jack Trice's legacy
Peterson: The Register's Iowa State text group is impressed with Rocco Becht's leadership
Linebacker Gerry Vaughn a 'pillar' for Iowa State football team
Iowa State's running game improving, but remains a work in progress
Where has the quarterback pressure gone for Iowa State football's defense?
Is Abu Sama, likened to David Montgomery, the future great Iowa State football running back?
Iowa State's 2023 football schedule
Sept 2 vs. UNI (W, 30-9)
Sept 9 vs. Iowa (L, 20-13)
Sept 16 at Ohio (L, 10-7)
Sept 23 vs Oklahoma State (W, 34-27)
Sept 30 at Oklahoma (L, 50-20)
Oct 7 vs TCU, 7 p.m.
Oct 14 at Cincinnati
Oct 28 at Baylor
Nov 4 vs Kansas
Nov 11 at BYU
Nov 18 vs Texas
Nov 25 at Kansas State
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch today's Iowa State vs. TCU football game. Time, TV