What channel is Iowa State football on today? Time, TV schedule for Cyclones at Ohio

Looking for a rebound on its first road trip of the season, Iowa State (1-1) heads to Ohio for Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff inside Peden Stadium. ESPNU will televise the contest.

The Cyclones will try to rebound after a grueling Cy-Hawk loss last week, while the Bobcats (2-1) will look to remain over .500 after winning at Florida Atlantic last week.

The Cyclones’ first game after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, was on Sept. 22 at Ohio University. On Saturday, the Cyclones return to Athens for the first time since the world changed 22 years ago.

“It stopped time for a moment,” Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock said this week. “It was very surreal to sit there and watch what was happening, and who it was happening to.”

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell’s staff isn't quite dominated by Ohioans the way it was when he initially came to Iowa State from Toledo ahead of the 2016 season, but it’s still well represented by the likes of Heacock (Beloit, Ohio) and associate head coach/linebackers coach Tysen Veidt (Logan, Ohio) while defensive line coach Eli Rasheed (an Indianapolis native) spent six years on staff with Campbell at Toledo. The Cyclones have seven players on the team who call Ohio home. Campbell is from Massilon, Ohio.

For the first time since 2012, the Cyclones’ offensive line hasn’t allowed a sack in back-to-back games. Iowa State is one of seven teams nationally to not allow a sack yet this season.

What channel is Iowa State vs. Ohio on today?

TV: ESPNU

Livestream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State football at Ohio start today?

When: 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio

Who are the announcers for Iowa State football at Ohio?

Play-by-play: John Schriffen

Color analyst: Rocky Boiman

Sideline reporter: Dawn Davenport

What are the betting odds for Iowa State at Ohio?

Moneyline: Iowa State -175, Ohio +145

Spread: Iowa State -3.5

O/U: 42.5

All odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Iowa State's 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Northern Iowa (W 30-9) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Iowa (L 20-13) Saturday, Sept. 16 at Ohio Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Oklahoma State Saturday, Sept. 30 at Oklahoma Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. TCU Saturday, Oct. 14 at Cincinnati Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at Baylor Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kansas Saturday, Nov. 11 at BYU Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Texas Saturday, Nov. 25 at Kansas State Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 championship game (Arlington, Texas)

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

