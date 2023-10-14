What channel is Iowa State football on today? Time, TV for Cyclones at Cincinnati

Looking to parlay home success into a road triumph, the Iowa State football team makes a Big 12 trip east to Cincinnati for Saturday's game inside Nippert Stadium. FS1 will televise the 11 a.m. kickoff.

The Cyclones (3-3, 2-1 Big 12 Conference) are coming off a 27-14 home win over TCU that pushed them over .500 in the league. Iowa State has played well inside Jack Trice Stadium this year — not so much elsewhere. Matt Campbell's squad will look to reverse its road fortune that includes an embarrassing 10-7 loss at Ohio and a 50-20 shellacking at Oklahoma.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, continues to slog through its first Big 12 season. Momentum from a 2-0 start has vanished with three straight losses to Miami (Ohio), Oklahoma and BYU. With both the Bearcats (2-3, 0-2) and Cyclones eyeing bowl eligibility, Saturday's outcome will dictate much about those paths moving forward.

What channel is Iowa State football at Cincinnati on today?

TV: FS1

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State football at Cincinnati start today?

When: 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Who are the announcers for Iowa State football at Cincinnati today?

Play-by-play: Eric Collins

Color analyst: Devin Gardner

What are the betting odds for Iowa State football at Cincinnati today?

Moneyline: Cincinnati -185, Iowa State +154

Spread: Cincinnati -5

O/U: 42.5

All odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Iowa State's 2023 football schedule

Sept 2 vs. UNI (W, 30-9)

Sept 9 vs. Iowa (L, 20-13)

Sept 16 at Ohio (L, 10-7)

Sept 23 vs Oklahoma State (W, 34-27)

Sept 30 at Oklahoma (L, 50-20)

Oct 7 vs TCU (W, 27-14)

Oct 14 at Cincinnati, 11 a.m.

Oct 28 at Baylor

Nov 4 vs Kansas

Nov 11 at BYU

Nov 18 vs Texas

Nov 25 at Kansas State

