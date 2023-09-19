What channel is Iowa State football on? Time, TV schedule for Cyclones vs. Oklahoma State

Hoping to get back on track after a dismal loss at Ohio, Iowa State opens Big 12 play at 3 p.m. Saturday against Oklahoma State inside Jack Trice Stadium. Fox Sports 1 will televise the game.

It's been a rough start to the 2023 season for both the Cyclones and Cowboys. Iowa State (1-2) has dropped back-to-back contests after a Week 1 win over Northern Iowa, while Oklahoma State (2-1) just suffered an embarrassing 33-7 home loss to South Alabama.

Iowa State is having a hard time running the ball, ranking 123rd nationally. If the current rushing average of 86.3 yards a game maintains throughout a season that now consists of nine Big 12 games in a row, that would be Iowa State’s worst since at least the 1950s.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht has been solid in his first season as the starter. His 61.7% completion rate is about in the middle of Big 12 quarterbacks, so that’s good for a rookie starter. He looks to be a fearless runner, too.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday's game.

What channel is Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State on?

TV: FS1

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

MORE: Watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State live with FUBO (free trial)

What time does Iowa State football vs. Oklahoma State start?

When: 3 p.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

Who are the announcers for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State?

Play-by-play: Dan Hellie

Color analyst: Petros Papadakis

What are the betting odds for Iowa State football vs. Oklahoma State?

Moneyline: Iowa State -175, Oklahoma State +145

Spread: Iowa State -3.5

O/U: 36.5

All odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Read more Iowa State football coverage

Iowa State's 2023 football schedule

Sept 2 vs. UNI (W, 30-9)

Sept 9 vs. Iowa (L, 20-13)

Sept 16 at Ohio (L, 10-7)

Sept 23 vs Oklahoma State

Sept 30 at Oklahoma

Oct 7 vs TCU

Oct 14 at Cincinnati

Oct 28 at Baylor

Nov 4 vs Kansas

Nov 11 at BYU

Nov 18 vs Texas

Nov 25 at Kansas State

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch Iowa State-Oklahoma State football. Time, TV schedule