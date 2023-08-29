What channel is the Iowa State football game on? How to watch ISU vs UNI on Saturday

Hoping to put a tumultuous offseason in the rearview mirror, Iowa State football hosts Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

Big 12+ (which requires a subscription) will carry the game.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State's season opener

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State football versus UNI

When: 1 p.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 2

Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

Livestream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Cyclones Radio Network

Who are the announcers for Iowa State football vs. UNI?

Play-by-play: Shawn Kenney

Color analyst: Todd Doxzon

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs Northern Iowa