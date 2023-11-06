What channel is Iowa State basketball on today? Time, TV for Cyclones vs. Green Bay
The Iowa State men's basketball team opens the 2023-24 season Monday with a 7 p.m. game against Green Bay at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. ESPN+ will show the contest.
The Cyclones have played in the NCAA Tournament in both of coach T.J. Otzelberger's first two seasons at the helm. Iowa State prides itself on great defense, but this season the Cyclones are hopeful that their offensive output can match their effectiveness at the other end.
Iowa State has an interesting mix of veterans (such as Tamin Lipsey, Tre King, Hason Ward, Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones) and heralded freshmen (Omaha Biliew and Milan Momcilovic).
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State-Green Bay.
What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. Green Bay on today?
TV: ESPN+ (subscription required)
Livestream: ESPN+
Radio: Cyclone Radio Network
What time does Iowa State basketball vs. Green Bay start today?
When: 7 p.m. CT Monday, Nov. 6
Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
Who are the announcers for Iowa State basketball vs. Green Bay today?
Play-by-play: BJ Schaben
Analyst: Derrin Hansen
What are the betting odds for Iowa State basketball vs. Green Bay today?
Spread: Iowa State by 25 1/2
O/U: 134
All odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming games
Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood, 7 p.m.
Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State, noon
Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State, noon
Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla., 4:30
