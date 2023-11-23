What channel is Iowa State basketball on today? Time, TV for Cyclones vs. VCU

The Iowa State men's basketball team will play VCU on Thursday in Kissimmee, Fla. This game is part of the ESPN Events Invitational. ESPN2 will show the 4:30 p.m. contest.

The Cyclones improved to 4-0 on Sunday with a 92-37 home victory against Grambling State. Tamin Lipsey led Iowa State with 17 points.

VCU (3-1) has wins against Samford, Radford and Seattle. The Rams lost to McNeese State.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. VCU.

What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. VCU on today?

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: espn.com/watch

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

MORE: Watch Iowa State vs. VCU on Fubo (free trial)

What time does Iowa State basketball vs. VCU start today?

When: 4:30 p.m. CT Thursday, Nov. 23

Where: State Farm Field House, Kissimmee, Fla.

Who are the announcers for Iowa State basketball vs. VCU today?

Play-by-play: Doug Sherman

Analyst: King McClure

More Iowa State basketball coverage

Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming schedule

Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)

Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)

Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)

Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)

Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla., 4:30

Nov. 24 vs. Boise State or Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla., 4:30 or 7:00

Nov. 26 vs. TBD at Kissimmee, Fla.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch Iowa State basketball vs. VCU today. Time, TV