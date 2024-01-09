What channel is Iowa State basketball on today? Time, TV for Cyclones vs. Houston
The Iowa State men's basketball team will play host to No. 2 Houston on Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. ESPN2 will show the 6 p.m. CT contest.
The Cyclones (11-3) are coming off a 71-63 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday. Houston is 14-0 after beating West Virginia 89-55 on Saturday.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. Houston.
What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. Houston today?
TV: ESPN2
Livestream: espn.com
Radio: Cyclone Radio Network
MORE: Watch Iowa State vs. Houston on FUBO (free trial)
What time does Iowa State basketball vs. Houston start today?
When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Jan. 9
Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
Who are the announcers for Iowa State basketball vs. Houston today?
Rich Hollenberg, play by play
Fran Fraschilla, analyst
What are the betting odds for Iowa State basketball vs. Houston?
Houston is a 3.5-point favorite
Over/under is 131.5
Odds by DraftKings
Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)
Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)
Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)
Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)
Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)
Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla. (L, 71-62)
Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M at Kissimmee, Fla., (L, 73-69)
Dec. 1 at DePaul (W, 99-80)
Dec. 7 vs. Iowa (W, 90-65)
Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M (W, 107-56)
Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M (W, 96-58)
Dec. 21 vs. Eastern Illinois (W, 80-48)
Dec. 31 vs. New Hampshire, (W, 85-70)
Jan. 6 at Oklahoma (L, 71-63)
Jan. 9 vs Houston, 6 p.m.
Jan. 13 vs. Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.
