What channel is Iowa State basketball on today? Time, TV for Cyclones vs. Houston

The Iowa State men's basketball team will play host to No. 2 Houston on Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. ESPN2 will show the 6 p.m. CT contest.

The Cyclones (11-3) are coming off a 71-63 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday. Houston is 14-0 after beating West Virginia 89-55 on Saturday.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. Houston.

What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. Houston today?

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: espn.com

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State basketball vs. Houston start today?

When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Jan. 9

Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Who are the announcers for Iowa State basketball vs. Houston today?

Rich Hollenberg, play by play

Fran Fraschilla, analyst

What are the betting odds for Iowa State basketball vs. Houston?

Houston is a 3.5-point favorite

Over/under is 131.5

Odds by DraftKings

More Iowa State basketball coverage

Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming schedule

Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)

Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)

Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)

Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)

Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)

Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla. (L, 71-62)

Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M at Kissimmee, Fla., (L, 73-69)

Dec. 1 at DePaul (W, 99-80)

Dec. 7 vs. Iowa (W, 90-65)

Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M (W, 107-56)

Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M (W, 96-58)

Dec. 21 vs. Eastern Illinois (W, 80-48)

Dec. 31 vs. New Hampshire, (W, 85-70)

Jan. 6 at Oklahoma (L, 71-63)

Jan. 9 vs Houston, 6 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.

