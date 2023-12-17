What channel is Iowa State basketball on today? Time, TV for Cyclones-Florida A&M

The Iowa State men's basketball team will play Florida A&M on Sunday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. ESPN+ will show the 5 p.m. contest.

The Cyclones are 8-2 and are coming off a 107-56 victory over Prairie View A&M on Dec. 10 in Ames. Florida A&M entered the weekend 2-5 and was scheduled to play Iowa on Saturday in Des Moines.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. Florida A&M.

What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. Florida A&M on today?

TV: ESPN+

Livestream: espn.com/espnplus

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State basketball vs. Florida A&M start today?

When: 5 p.m. CT, Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames

More Iowa State basketball coverage

Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming schedule

Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)

Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)

Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)

Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)

Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)

Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla. (L, 71-62)

Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M at Kissimmee, Fla., (L, 73-69)

Dec. 1 at DePaul (W, 99-80)

Dec. 7 vs. Iowa (W, 90-65)

Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M (W, 107-56)

Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M, 5 p.m.

Dec. 21 vs. Eastern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs. New Hampshire, noon

