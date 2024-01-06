What channel is Iowa State basketball on today? Time, TV for Cyclones-Oklahoma
The Iowa State men's basketball team will play at No. 11 Oklahoma on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Norman, Okla. ESPN+ will show the 5 p.m. CT contest.
The Cyclones (11-2) are coming off a 85-70 victory over New Hampshire on Dec. 31. Oklahoma is 12-1 after beating Monmouth 72-56 on Dec. 31.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. Oklahoma.
What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. Oklahoma on today?
TV: ESPN+
Livestream: espn.com/espnplus
Radio: Cyclone Radio Network
What time does Iowa State basketball vs. Oklahoma start today?
When: 5 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 6
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Norman, Okla.
Betting lines for Iowa State basketball vs. Oklahoma
NOTE: Betting odds and spreads may vary depending on different sportsbooks.
The Cyclones are underdogs against the Sooners.
Spread favorite: Oklahoma -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Oklahoma (-156), Iowa State (+130)
Over/under total: 140.5 (-110)
Who are the announcers for Iowa State basketball vs. Oklahoma today?
Play-by-play: Pete Sousa
Color analyst: King McClure
Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming schedule
Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)
Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)
Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)
Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)
Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)
Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla. (L, 71-62)
Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M at Kissimmee, Fla., (L, 73-69)
Dec. 1 at DePaul (W, 99-80)
Dec. 7 vs. Iowa (W, 90-65)
Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M (W, 107-56)
Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M (W, 96-58)
Dec. 21 vs. Eastern Illinois (W, 80-48)
Dec. 31 vs. New Hampshire, (W, 85-70)
Jan. 6 at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Jan. 9 vs Houston, 6 p.m.
