What channel is Iowa State basketball on today? Time, TV for Cyclones-Oklahoma

The Iowa State men's basketball team will play at No. 11 Oklahoma on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Norman, Okla. ESPN+ will show the 5 p.m. CT contest.

The Cyclones (11-2) are coming off a 85-70 victory over New Hampshire on Dec. 31. Oklahoma is 12-1 after beating Monmouth 72-56 on Dec. 31.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. Oklahoma.

What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. Oklahoma on today?

TV: ESPN+

Livestream: espn.com/espnplus

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

MORE: Watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma on ESPN+

What time does Iowa State basketball vs. Oklahoma start today?

When: 5 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Norman, Okla.

Betting lines for Iowa State basketball vs. Oklahoma

NOTE: Betting odds and spreads may vary depending on different sportsbooks.

The Cyclones are underdogs against the Sooners.

Spread favorite: Oklahoma -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Oklahoma (-156), Iowa State (+130)

Over/under total: 140.5 (-110)

Who are the announcers for Iowa State basketball vs. Oklahoma today?

Play-by-play: Pete Sousa

Color analyst: King McClure

More Iowa State basketball coverage

Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming schedule

Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)

Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)

Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)

Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)

Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)

Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla. (L, 71-62)

Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M at Kissimmee, Fla., (L, 73-69)

Dec. 1 at DePaul (W, 99-80)

Dec. 7 vs. Iowa (W, 90-65)

Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M (W, 107-56)

Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M (W, 96-58)

Dec. 21 vs. Eastern Illinois (W, 80-48)

Dec. 31 vs. New Hampshire, (W, 85-70)

Jan. 6 at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

Jan. 9 vs Houston, 6 p.m.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gus Martin is a Digital Producer/Content Director for The Des Moines Register. Follow him on X at @GusMartin_DMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch, betting for Iowa State basketball vs. Oklahoma today